Argentum AI (AAI) Introduces Nuno Pereira as Managing Partner

Nuno Pereira, former leader at Cudo Compute and Ori AI, joined Argentum AI (AAI) marketplace today as managing partner. This announcement comes amid the increase in demand for decentralized compute solutions in various industries of Web2 and Web3.

Argentum AI , a marketplace for computing designed to democratize it and enable access for enterprises globally, announced today the appointment of Nuno Pereira as managing partner.

Pereira joins at a pivotal moment for the organization, as enterprises, sovereign programs and global infrastructure providers rapidly expand their demand for decentralized and second-life GPU resources.

Andrew Sobko, Founder and CEO of Argentum AI, explains the key elements of the mission of the new manager of the platform:

Nuno is one of the most experienced operators in decentralized compute globally. Few people understand enterprise adoption, sovereign compute, and commercial scaling in this category the way he does. His leadership is a massive accelerator for Argentum as we build the world’s most resilient, efficient, and democratized compute marketplace.

Pereira brings a proven track record in scaling technology organizations, maturing commercial execution and building large-scale revenue pipelines across AI, cloud and distributed computing.

His experience at Cudo Compute and Ori AI helped accelerate enterprise adoption, strengthen global partnerships and establish commercialization frameworks aligned with investor expectations.

Fair compute resource marketplace model for everyone

Pereira will lead global scaling efforts with a focus on developing repeatable revenue engines, deepening enterprise penetration and expanding Argentum AI’s partner ecosystem across telcos, data centers, GPU operators, sovereign compute programs and AI companies.

His appointment comes as decentralized infrastructure gains traction as a credible alternative to centralized cloud strain and hyperscaler bottlenecks.

The hire marks a significant inflection point for Argentum AI. The company is preparing for accelerated demand from enterprises and institutions seeking reliable, verifiable and globally distributed compute capacity. Pereira’s mandate includes strengthening commercialization, supporting investor-aligned value creation and positioning Argentum AI as a category leader for enterprise-grade decentralized computing.

Argentum AI’s platform connects enterprises, researchers and individual providers through real-time bidding, verifiable execution and transparent on-chain settlement. By unlocking idle global capacity and eliminating vendor lock-in, the company is enabling a more accessible, more secure and more globally distributed compute layer for AI development and digital innovation.