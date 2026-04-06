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    Apple Pulls Bitchat From Chinese App Store

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 6/04/2026 - 6:52
    Tech billionaire Jack Dorsey has confirmed that the censorship-resistant messaging app, Bitchat, was recently removed from the Apple App Store in China.
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    Apple Pulls Bitchat From Chinese App Store
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    Tech billionaire Jack Dorsey recently confirmed that Bitchat has been removed from the Apple App Store in China. 

    This is the result of a direct takedown demand from Chinese cyberspace regulators. 

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    A takedown notice 

    Bitchat is a censorship-resistant messaging app with a heavy focus on user privacy. The app is meant to prevent government monitoring and control. 

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    The takedown was executed via a formal notice from Apple's App Review team, which has cited strict legal compliance issues. 

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    "We are writing to notify you that your application, per demand from the CAC (Cyberspace Administration of China), will be removed from the China App Store because it includes content that is illegal in China, which is not in compliance with the App Review Guidelines."

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    According to the CAC, Bitchat "violates Articles 3 of the Provisions on the Security Assessment of Internet-based Information Services with Attribute of Public Opinions or Capable of Social Mobilization."

    An inverse endorsement 

    The cryptocurrency and free-speech communities quickly rallied around the news. Of course, some Bitcoiners view the ban as a badge of honor for the app. 

    Bitcoin advocate Pierre Rochard congratulated Dorsey on the ban, calling it "an inverse endorsement of Bitchat." 

    The majority of X commentators have echoed a similar sentiment. "Bitchat vanishing in China feels like the best marketing campaign free speech could ask for," one user said. 

    However, it is worth noting that the app still has a rather niche audience. "Had this app since release date and never found another user," a commentator quipped. 

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