AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Apex Fusion's NEXUS Goes Live With LayerZero, Expands into Multichain Segment

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 15:53
    NEXUS, Apex Fusion's blockchain, now live with LayerZero technology, connected to 145 EVM, SVM and AltVM blockchains
    Advertisement
    Apex Fusion's NEXUS Goes Live With LayerZero, Expands into Multichain Segment
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    NEXUS, a blockchain within Apex Fusion's ecosystem, debuts on LayerZero's cross-network interoperability layer. It is now integrated with dozens of heterogeneous smart contract platforms, which enhances its liquidity depth and enlarges its userbase.

    Apex Fusion's NEXUS chain now interoperable with Solana, Base, Cardano: Details

    Multi-layer Web3 ecosystem Apex Fusion has announced that its NEXUS chain is now live with LayerZero. This integration connects NEXUS to over 145 LayerZero-supported chains, including EVM networks and Solana, while forging a direct conduit for Cardano's UTxO liquidity through Apex Fusion's VECTOR chain.

    Apex Fusion is the first ecosystem to  connect UTxO and EVM liquidity through LayerZero, uniting the Cardano and Ethereum ecosystems for the first time.

    Advertisement

    Christopher Greenwood, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Fusion Foundation, is excited about the potential of this activation for the global blockchain ecosystem:

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO and $1 Trillion Stablecoin Boom, Bitcoin Struggles at $121,800, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Faces 2025 Bottom Risk
    Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: BNB is Euphoric Before $2,000, XRP Beaten Up With $6 Billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom

    This is a pivotal moment for both the Cardano and EVM communities. With LayerZero live on NEXUS, and VECTOR set as the default route for Cardano tokens, Apex Fusion delivers a live, production-grade liquidity fabric connecting UTxO, EVM, and Solana.

    The integration with LayerZero will be of significant benefit to developers, who can deploy an application on NEXUS and reach more than 60 LayerZero-connected ecosystems, including Solana and Base. This will allow them to create omnichain apps, powered by unified liquidity and real cross-chain utility.

    LayerZero introduces NEXUS to global ecosystem of blockchains

    LayerZero gives developers in the Apex Fusion ecosystem a pipeline to the broader Web3 landscape, making it easier to launch omnichain apps (OApps) and tokens (OFTs) without bespoke bridge integrations. 

    Other advantages include access to familiar Solidity tooling and Tenderly integration, and Apex Fusion’s unique Developers Welcome Team reduces switching costs.

    Enterprises, meanwhile, will benefit from DVN-based configurable security for regulated use cases. The integration provides businesses with virtually unlimited liquidity spanning Cardano, EVM and Solana, making it all accessible in one place. This serves to simplify cross-chain operations, bringing the best omnichain opportunities to Apex Fusion.

    LayerZero’s integration with NEXUS, providing connectivity to all supported EVM and Solana chains, has been complemented by liquidity being made available via Stargate and OFT patterns for native asset transfers.

    #Apex Fusion #LayerZero
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $112,000? Upside Rally Still Intact
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Hits 10M Users and $1.15T Q3 Trading Volume, Accelerating Global Expansion
    FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $112,000? Upside Rally Still Intact
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:37
    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all