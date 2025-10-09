Apex Fusion's NEXUS Goes Live With LayerZero, Expands into Multichain Segment

Advertisement

NEXUS, a blockchain within Apex Fusion's ecosystem, debuts on LayerZero's cross-network interoperability layer. It is now integrated with dozens of heterogeneous smart contract platforms, which enhances its liquidity depth and enlarges its userbase.

Apex Fusion's NEXUS chain now interoperable with Solana, Base, Cardano: Details

Multi-layer Web3 ecosystem Apex Fusion has announced that its NEXUS chain is now live with LayerZero. This integration connects NEXUS to over 145 LayerZero-supported chains, including EVM networks and Solana, while forging a direct conduit for Cardano's UTxO liquidity through Apex Fusion's VECTOR chain.

We just connected worlds. 🌐✨



Apex Fusion x @LayerZero_Core is now LIVE — bringing Cardano, Ethereum, Base, Solana, Polygon, and 140+ ecosystems together.



The wall between UTxO and EVM is gone. Welcome to the new era of interoperability. — Apex Fusion (@ApexFusion) October 9, 2025

Apex Fusion is the first ecosystem to connect UTxO and EVM liquidity through LayerZero, uniting the Cardano and Ethereum ecosystems for the first time.

Advertisement

Christopher Greenwood, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Fusion Foundation, is excited about the potential of this activation for the global blockchain ecosystem:

This is a pivotal moment for both the Cardano and EVM communities. With LayerZero live on NEXUS, and VECTOR set as the default route for Cardano tokens, Apex Fusion delivers a live, production-grade liquidity fabric connecting UTxO, EVM, and Solana.

The integration with LayerZero will be of significant benefit to developers, who can deploy an application on NEXUS and reach more than 60 LayerZero-connected ecosystems, including Solana and Base. This will allow them to create omnichain apps, powered by unified liquidity and real cross-chain utility.

LayerZero introduces NEXUS to global ecosystem of blockchains

LayerZero gives developers in the Apex Fusion ecosystem a pipeline to the broader Web3 landscape, making it easier to launch omnichain apps (OApps) and tokens (OFTs) without bespoke bridge integrations.

Other advantages include access to familiar Solidity tooling and Tenderly integration, and Apex Fusion’s unique Developers Welcome Team reduces switching costs.

Enterprises, meanwhile, will benefit from DVN-based configurable security for regulated use cases. The integration provides businesses with virtually unlimited liquidity spanning Cardano, EVM and Solana, making it all accessible in one place. This serves to simplify cross-chain operations, bringing the best omnichain opportunities to Apex Fusion.

LayerZero’s integration with NEXUS, providing connectivity to all supported EVM and Solana chains, has been complemented by liquidity being made available via Stargate and OFT patterns for native asset transfers.