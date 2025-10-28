AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Anthony Scaramucci Reacts to Major Hedera ETF Update

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 10:33
    Crypto proponent Anthony Scaramucci believes Hedera's ETF launch is inevitable.
    Advertisement
    Anthony Scaramucci Reacts to Major Hedera ETF Update
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The founder and managing partner of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, has responded bullishly to an update by the Hedera Foundation. In an earlier post, the foundation had hinted at the possibility of a spot Hedera (HBAR) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    Advertisement

    Canary Capital’s filing adds momentum for altcoin ETFs

    Notably, the Hedera Foundation post, "Time for an HBAR ETF?" is a teaser suggesting that asset managers are considering the launch of the product. In the post, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 8-A filed by Canary Capital was attached.

    This signals registration for trading on the Nasdaq. According to the paperwork, the Hedera ETF filing cited S-1 number 333-283135, which was initially filed on Nov. 12, 2024. It received an S-1 amendment as recently as Oct. 7, 2025.

    Scaramucci believes this development is positive news for Hedera, and it will only be a matter of time before an HBAR ETF hits the market. "It's the sound of inevitability," he wrote.

    The renowned hedge fund manager is signaling optimism and confidence in the adoption of Hedera by the crypto community of investors.

    Canary Capital’s ETF filing indicates there is momentum on the crypto market for digital assets. Many were stunned by the filing, considering the ongoing U.S. government shutdown that has impacted staff strength at major establishments.

    The crypto industry had been anticipating a series of ETF approvals for various filings, which include XRP, with multiple firms indicating interest. Some of the asset managers that filed applications with the SEC are Canary Capital, Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares and WisdomTree.

    Other pending applications are for Cardano ETF, Solana ETF and Chainlink. However, the shutdown has affected the anticipation of approval as stakeholders continue to monitor developments.

    Ever since the Bitcoin ETF made its debut in January 2024, altcoins have been in a race to also gain institutional exposure by way of an ETF. So far, only Ethereum has received the nod from the regulatory body, with applications for XRP and others pending.

    Hedera surges over 17% as investors react

    With notable personalities like Anthony Scaramucci expressing optimism that a Hedera ETF is "inevitable," market participants are excited.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/15/2025 - 14:29
    Solana (SOL) Golden Cross Confirmed, Has Price Bottomed Out?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    This has also triggered a spike in the value of Hedera on the crypto market in the last 24 hours. 

    Hedera is currently changing hands at $0.2114, which represents a 17.44% within the time frame. The coin, which opened trading with a low of $0.1766, surged to a peak of $0.2191 before settling at the current market price.

    Hedera is witnessing increased trading activity as well, with volume up by a staggering 337.44% to $854.09 million, per CoinMarketCap data.

    #Hedera #Anthony Scaramucci
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 9:06
    Ripple CTO Reveals Stunning XRP Escrow Fact as Rights May Be Sold
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 6:18
    Every Wall Street Institution Will Be in Crypto Within 12 Months, Bitwise CEO Predicts
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    MWX to Launch First AI Token Marketplace on Aerodrome, Expanding Global SME Access
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 10:33
    Anthony Scaramucci Reacts to Major Hedera ETF Update
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 9:06
    Ripple CTO Reveals Stunning XRP Escrow Fact as Rights May Be Sold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 6:18
    Every Wall Street Institution Will Be in Crypto Within 12 Months, Bitwise CEO Predicts
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all