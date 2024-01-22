Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 22

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Binance Coin (BNB) or Cardano (ADA) resume bull run soon?
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 15:22
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 22
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has started bearish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 3.77% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA remains bearish as the rate keeps trading near the support level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, one can expect a test of the 0.4617 mark soon.

ADA is trading at $0.4968 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less than Cardano (ADA), falling by 1.71%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of BNB keeps accumulating energy for a further move. The declining volume confirms this statement. 

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 21

In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the narrow area of $310-$320 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

BNB is trading at $314.3 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning
2024/01/22 15:20
No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Crypto Liquidations Hit $138 Million: What Happened?
2024/01/22 15:20
Crypto Liquidations Hit $138 Million: What Happened?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Community Disappointed About Its Performance, Flare CEO Weighs In
2024/01/22 15:20
XRP Community Disappointed About Its Performance, Flare CEO Weighs In
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Blocksquare Announces Major Listing Of Its Native Governance Token BST On BitMart
Exverse.io Integrates with Aethir's Infrastructure for Enhanced Gaming Accessibility
ApeX Protocol Unveils Trade-to-Earn Round 2 with Enhanced Rewards Pool & Extra Layers of Incentives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 22
No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning
Crypto Liquidations Hit $138 Million: What Happened?
Show all