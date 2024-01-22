ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started bearish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 3.77% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA remains bearish as the rate keeps trading near the support level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, one can expect a test of the 0.4617 mark soon.

ADA is trading at $0.4968 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less than Cardano (ADA), falling by 1.71%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of BNB keeps accumulating energy for a further move. The declining volume confirms this statement.

In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the narrow area of $310-$320 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

BNB is trading at $314.3 at press time.