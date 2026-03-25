A Different Way to Approach Crypto Investing Without 24/7 Trading

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Crypto has always been in antithesis with the traditional stock market. It’s accessible across the globe, digital assets are tradable 24/7, and it's more volatile than the equities market. The continuous availability of crypto worldwide creates a new dynamic for investors. And for traders and even retail investors, crypto becomes a second full-time job.

Though regulations have recently lessened some volatility, the always-on nature of crypto persists. Investors can be confident in the space without watching every price move.

This changing environment encourages the market to adopt investor-friendly strategies and Yieldfund is one of the companies leading this shift.

Crypto’s 24/7 Market Reality

The thought of trading crypto can be daunting for new users. Crypto exchanges, which process most retail trading, have grown more accessible. Still, successful trading takes skill and knowledge.

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Neobanks operate within regulatory frameworks and bridge the gap between traders and crypto. Digital assets now appear in traditional finance. This shift reshapes the crypto landscape by improving accessibility and transparency.

Despite greater access, traders often feel pressured to stay connected amid unpredictable price swings. Many retail investors leave within the first year, as constant market activity can lead to poor trading choices driven by emotion.

Investors Don’t Want To Trade All The Time

Experienced investors study the market but rarely trade excessively. Retail traders, in contrast, are more active. Still, 90% quit during their first year because of bad experiences.

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Even experienced investors rarely want to spend 40 hours a week trading or monitoring markets. Active trading means accepting short-term losses, which many new users aren’t comfortable with.

The idea that crypto always goes up, even in bear markets, is changing how both new and experienced traders approach investing. Instead of taking losses and hoping for a market turnaround to get back into the green, investors opt for alternative ways to gain exposure without short-term losses.

From Constant Trading to Structured Participation

Rather than trying to time the market and catch minor price swings, investors shift their strategies toward long-term compounding growth.

Structured participation allows investors to define time horizons and use tools or services for daily management. This approach provides exposure to crypto's potential without a heavy time commitment.

Quantitative trading companies connect crypto markets with investors who lack the time for active trading, using data-driven insights and algorithms to capitalize on volatility.

The mechanism removes guessing from trading sequences and opens up new ways for investors to have structured access to the crypto market.

Yieldfund is one company enabling crypto investing without constant trading or price watching.

Yieldfund: Empowering A New Approach To Investing

Yieldfund is redefining how investors interact with the crypto market by creating a simplified way to access yields. By removing traditional industry barriers, Yieldfund provides access to institutional-grade investment strategies without passing the complexity on to the investor - earning returns from crypto without manual trading.

Investing in crypto through Yieldfund redefines the norm. The Dutch company operates a proprietary quantitative trading algorithm that monitors and trades the Top 10 cryptocurrencies. It analyzes markets and executes trades based on established parameters using short-term trading strategies.

Yieldfund rarely holds positions for long periods. Instead, it executes multiple trades in a short window. In 2025, this led to total profits of 124.8%, outperforming Bitcoin and the S&P 500.

Yieldfund operates outside the traditional crypto investing, where returns depend on market timing, manual trading, and discipline. It removes these variables by replacing them with systematic execution proven across multiple market cycles.

Transparency is how Yieldfund increases investor confidence and trust. The company’s performance page helps users view recent trades and monthly performance. It’s a contrasting approach compared to traditional investment funds, which keep performance locked behind paywalls.

Onboarding is one step, supported by experienced investment relations managers if needed. Investors can access all essential information instantly via the dashboard, including payouts, contract details, capital, and growth. All through the native dashboard.

How Can Investors Access Yieldfund Returns?

Yieldfund’s bond structures provide clear, predictable investor terms. Users can choose from three plans: a one-year plan with 24% yearly returns and 2% weekly payouts; a two-year plan with 36% yearly returns and 3% weekly payouts; or a three-year plan with 48% yearly returns and 4% weekly payouts.

The company has democratized access to crypto yield, showing how barriers have fallen and how investment avenues have become more accessible. With a single investment of $10,000 and no additional fees or hands-on trading. At the end of the plan, the initial starting capital is repaid in full.

Crypto Investments Without Screen Time

To date, Yieldfund has attracted over $22 million in invested capital through 300+ active investors. Instead of requiring investors to trade actively or understand complex market mechanics, Yieldfund delivered professionally managed, algorithmic strategies designed to simplify participation.

For investors who want exposure to crypto without spending hours watching charts, Yieldfund offers a more hands-off approach. Its model is built to reduce the time and attention typically required to manage crypto positions while still providing access to market opportunities.

Whether you are new to crypto, prefer a passive approach, or want to diversify beyond self-directed trading, Yieldfund provides a lower-maintenance way to participate.