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    $96,600 Bitcoin Outlook: Breaking Down the Bullish Case Above the Bollinger Mid-Band

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 21/04/2026 - 15:45
    Bitcoin eyes a $96,600 target as it battles the weekly Bollinger mid-band amid energy shock and S&P 500 turbulence at all-time high.
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    $96,600 Bitcoin Outlook: Breaking Down the Bullish Case Above the Bollinger Mid-Band
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The April 21 session delivered a "cold shower" for bulls. While volatility is making traditional markets turn red, a decisive battle is unfolding on Bitcoin's price chart. On the weekly timeframe, the price has stalled at the middle Bollinger Band - a technical equator that right now separates a prolonged correction from a rapid push toward new yearly highs at $96,900.

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    Despite a nearly 4% spike in the VIX "fear index" and a local pullback in the S&P 500, the Bollinger model points to a specific target. A breakout and consolidation above the middle band historically turns it into strong support, triggering a move toward the upper band. At the moment, that level is clearly defined at $96,600 for Bitcoin.

    Bitcoin vs. the energy shock

    On the weekly BTC/USD chart by TradingView, the price is trading around $75,777, showing a slight decline. The attempt to secure a position above the Bollinger "equator" near $76,763 has not yet succeeded. The price is flirting with this level but lacks the momentum needed for a breakout toward the upper band at $96,600.

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    If BTC fails to hold above the local support at $75,763, the market risks returning to a zone of uncertainty, delaying the move toward all-time highs.

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    Article image
    Bitcoin price weekly chart with Bollinger Bands, Source: TradingView

    The energy shock explains why Bitcoin has stalled. Brent and WTI are up more than 3.2-3.5%, trading above $96 and $88 respectively. This is a direct reaction to concerns over a potential breakdown of the Middle East situation. Notably, gold (-1.80%) and silver (-3.59%) are falling alongside the market. 

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    Can the leading cryptocurrency ignore rising oil prices and chaos in metals to confirm its status as "digital gold"? Bitcoin has repeatedly shown its ability to rise on a "wall of fear." If the current attempt to reclaim the middle band ends in a bullish victory, the path to $96,600 will no longer be just a projection.

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    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bollinger Bands #Bitcoin News
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