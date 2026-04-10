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    +83% in XRP Futures Balance Is Important Easy-to-Miss Signal

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 10/04/2026 - 16:00
    XRP market is seeing a tilt toward important rebalancing that investors should not be ignoring.
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    +83% in XRP Futures Balance Is Important Easy-to-Miss Signal
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    XRP is currently in one of those misleading stages, where price action appears to be unremarkable but underlying derivatives data is beginning to change significantly. A significant +83% increase in futures balance over the past 24 hours indicates that something more aggressive is developing beneath the surface, even though the spot price is still hovering around the $1.33-$1.34 range with little volatility.

    XRP's market decline did not stop

    From a technical standpoint, XRP is still experiencing a wider decline. The asset is trading below important resistance zones, and moving averages are still stacked negatively. Short-term price compression, however, has resulted in a tightening structure with higher lows, which is a typical prebreakout formation. The structure itself does not indicate whether the move will resolve up or down, so direction is the problem.

    A sharp rise in the amount of money entering leveraged positions is indicated by the futures balance spike. Major exchanges’ long/short ratios are also skewed in favor of longs, with Binance and OKX exhibiting strong long positioning. 

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    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This indicates that traders are placing more and more bets on upside continuation, but doing so entails risk. Fragility is typically produced by crowded placement.

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    Liquidations piling up

    This is confirmed by liquidation data. Even though the price has not changed much in the past day, long liquidations have greatly outnumbered shorts. This suggests that small volatility is flushing leveraged longs, which typically occurs when the market is not yet ready to sustain an upward move. 

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    Additionally, the volume distribution reveals that the majority of activity is concentrated on important venues like Binance and MEXC, indicating that any directional move could pick up speed as soon as liquidity pockets are triggered.

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    What, then, should investors expect? At the moment, XRP is going into a high-pressure area. A strong move is possible when long-heavy positioning, low spot volatility and increasing futures exposure are combined.

    Due to short-term momentum and positioning imbalance, the upside may spread swiftly if resistance surrounding the current compression zone breaks. Conversely, if the market rejects it once more, cascading long liquidations could cause an equally aggressive downward move.

    The +83% futures balance spike is a volatility signal rather than a bullish or bearish one on its own. Furthermore, it is unlikely that the next move will be minor, given the current positioning.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
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