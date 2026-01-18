AdvertisementAdvert.
    803,780,000 XRP Now Locked in ETFs as Major Repricing Looms

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 10:02
    XRP's institutional flows hint at a major repricing ahead, with 803.78 million XRP now locked across various ETFs.
    803,780,000 XRP Now Locked in ETFs as Major Repricing Looms
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to new on-chain data, 803.78 million XRP is now locked in XRP ETFs. Arthur, an XRP community member and on-chain analyst, highlighted this fact in a recent tweet.

    According to data from XRP Insights, 803.78 million XRP is now locked inside ETFs, which include those from issuers such as Canary, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, 21Shares, REX-Osprey and the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund.

    While XRP is seeing increasing institutional flows, this is yet to reflect in its market price, which has stalled slightly above $2 in recent days.

    Arthur noted that while retail traders hesitate, institutional flows tell a completely different story, with XRP attracting net inflows in the week.

    Every major issuer added positions, with total holdings across ETFs now reaching 803.78 million XRP.

    This trend signals one thing: when ETFs consistently absorb millions of tokens per day, a major repricing might be only a matter of time.

    XRP price action

    XRP fell to a low of $2.03 on Jan. 12 in a seven-day drop from a high of $2.41 reached Jan. 6.

    The price attempted a recovery with a sharp rebound to a high of $2.183 on Jan. 13, however, this could not last as XRP started declining upon reaching a high of $2.19 on Jan. 14.

    XRP is entering its fifth day of drop since this date and trades down 0.19% in the last 24 hours to $2.05 and down 1.74% weekly.

    The drop has produced a death cross on the hourly chart as the one-hour MA 50 fell beneath the MA 200.

    XRP is confronted with a major test as it seeks to confirm support around the $2 level. This outcome will be watched closely in the coming sessions. The next major resistance target is at $2.56, which coincides with the daily MA 200.

    Ripple has received preliminary authorization for an e-money license in Luxembourg, which will allow it to expand regulated digital-asset payment services across the European Union. Ripple is also pursuing a CASP license under the EU’s MiCA framework.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #ripple
