AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $789 Million Fresh Capital: Bitcoin ETFs See Highest Weekly Inflow Since February

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 11/04/2026 - 22:00
    Bitcoin ETFs have completed a week of positive inflows as institutional investors show renewed interest over the period, fueling fresh capital of about $789 million.
    Advertisement
    $789 Million Fresh Capital: Bitcoin ETFs See Highest Weekly Inflow Since February
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    After seeing multiple weeks of little to no fresh capital intake, it appears that momentum is returning to the Bitcoin ETF ecosystem as this week has come with a positive switch.

    With momentum gradually building again, the Bitcoin ETFs have seen a massive resurgence in weekly inflows as they have just achieved the biggest inflow seen in the last six weeks.

    Bitcoin ETFs hit $789 million in weekly inflow

    On Saturday, April 11, data from SoSoValue shows that Bitcoin ETFs have recorded the biggest inflow seen in April. While this has been followed by prolonged volatility in the broader crypto market, the inflow outweighs levels seen throughout March.

    HOT Stories
    Midnight (NIGHT) Open Interest 100% Spike Could Be Followed, Ethereum's (ETH) Only Possibility to Reach $3,000, XRP to Face Crucial Resistance Next Week: Crypto Market Review XRP Liquidity Fails To Recover After Massive October Crash

    Apparently, the last time such a weekly inflow surge was recorded was in February. Hence, the Bitcoin ETFs have achieved a total inflow of $789 million over the last week, marking the highest weekly inflow seen since Feb. 27.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/09/2026 - 14:54
    'Bitcoin ETF Performance Pales Next to Gold': Mike McGlone
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    This suggests that momentum has returned to the Bitcoin ETF market after several days and weeks of consistent capital withdrawals.

    BlackRock dominates as institutional interest reignites

    Institutional participants moved with extreme caution in the past week, where the funds only saw mild daily inflows and major withdrawals, bringing their performance last week to a very weak close of $22.34 million.

    Advertisement

    While confidence appears to have returned to the market, investors poured in massive capital, bringing the weekly inflow near $800 million, which could be bullish for Bitcoin’s price in the coming week.

    As usual, BlackRock took the lead, accounting for nearly 80% of the total $789 million inflow recorded by the combined Bitcoin ETFs over the week.

    The leading fund has pulled in a whopping $612 million out of the total inflow recorded, while other funds saw lesser to no inflows.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Spot Bitcoin ETF #BlackRock
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 11, 2026 - 14:53
    Cardano Hard Fork Approaching: Here Is Latest Update
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 11, 2026 - 14:40
    XRP Payments Fall 77% as Price Eyes End to Rally
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Enhanced Secures $1M in Strategic Pre-Seed Funding to Bring Structured Yield to More Assets Onchain
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 11, 2026 - 22:00
    $789 Million Fresh Capital: Bitcoin ETFs See Highest Weekly Inflow Since February
    Bitcoin Bitcoin Price Prediction Spot Bitcoin ETF BlackRock
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 11, 2026 - 14:53
    Cardano Hard Fork Approaching: Here Is Latest Update
    Cardano News Cardano
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 11, 2026 - 14:40
    XRP Payments Fall 77% as Price Eyes End to Rally
    XRP XRP Price Prediction XRP Price Analysis
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all