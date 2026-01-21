AdvertisementAdvert.
    $766,000,000 Lost in XRP, Bitcoin and Solana ETFs: Biggest Outflow This Year

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 8:23
    ETF market hit with enormous outflow that might signal the end of the institutional accumulation period for the crypto market.
    The biggest ETF capital withdrawal of the year occurred on Jan. 20. The market's message was clear: risk is being decreased rather than increased. Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and to a much lesser extent Solana were among the cryptocurrency spot ETFs that experienced a combined outflow of about $766 million in a single day, according to SoSoValue data.

    Migration of capital

    With $483 million in net outflows, Bitcoin spot ETFs led the migration. That action is perfectly consistent with the current price behavior of Bitcoin. Institutions are much less tolerant of exposure because Bitcoin is holding close to major support but has not been able to return to long-term trend levels.

    ETFs typically lose value first when momentum stalls and the price drops below important moving averages. This is not panic-selling; rather, its capital is stepping aside. But the size makes it significant. Ethereum reinforced this theme with net outflows of $230 million. ETH has already made several unsuccessful attempts to recover and is still trapped below its long-term resistance.

    Article image
    Source: Sosovalue

    Ethereum requires confirmation rather than potential and, at the moment, neither is provided. De-risking is a systematic outcome. Outflows from XRP spot ETFs totaled $53. 32 million, which is especially noteworthy considering XRP's proximity to its last significant support zone. Investors in ETFs are not holding out for that level to break.

    Only bright spot

    Passive capital typically leaves when prices are close to structural failure points before things get ugly. It was Solana that stood out. The net inflow into its spot ETFs was $3.08 million, which is modest in absolute terms but significant in relation to other factors. It implies a selective appetite for risk as opposed to a generalized fear. 

    Capital is shifting toward assets that exhibit relative strength rather than completely abandoning cryptocurrencies. For investors, the message is straightforward: this was a reset of confidence. Slower, more deliberate capital is reflected in ETFs, and when that capital departs in size, it typically indicates uncertainty rather than an impending recovery.

