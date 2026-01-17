-606,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Best Metric Possible: Is It Biggest Signal for Now?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu recently released a statistic that typically makes people happy: exchange inflows decreased by about 606 million SHIB in just one day. That seems like one of the best signals for a meme-heavy asset like SHIB.

Reduced inflows usually result in less pressure to sell right away, fewer coins being sent to exchanges and a market that is not eager to dump. However, this number is easily misinterpreted in the absence of context. The price action comes first.

With declining moving averages serving as a ceiling, SHIB is still in a wider downward trend. The price returned to short-term EMAs following the recent recovery from local lows, but it stalled once more due to resistance. That behavior is stabilization rather than impulsive purchasing. Instead of going backward, the market is stopping.

Volume attests to the fact that there was a spike during the bounce, but the follow-through quickly faded. Relief moves within a larger corrective structure typically look like that. The on-chain side is now. Indeed, a sharp decline in exchange inflows is usually positive. It implies that holders may be transferring coins off of exchanges and are not in a hurry to sell.

There are currently about 82 trillion SHIB on exchanges. A 606 million swing is essentially a rounding error in that context. It does not significantly alter the dynamics of supply. It is not a structural change but rather a drop in the ocean. That neutral position is supported by additional metrics, and the level of exchange reserves is still high.

It is not exploding in speed. Instead of increasing, transaction counts are steady. Put differently, there are no indications of aggressive accumulation or a resurgence of the speculative frenzy. Instead of the early stages of a new trend, what we are witnessing appears to be consolidation following extended weakness. For this reason, even though this signal is technically good, it is not conclusive.

It does not generate upside on its own, but it does somewhat lessen downside pressure. Either persistent outflows measured in trillions, a distinct break above important moving averages or a wider market tailwind pulling SHIB along are required for it to move. As of yet, none of those are confirmed.

So, isn't this the most significant signal at the moment? On a market that is otherwise unsure, it is a minor improvement. Not worth risking everything on, but worth mentioning.