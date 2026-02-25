AdvertisementAdvert.
    549 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Injected: Exchange Inflows Reach Uncomfortable Levels

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 14:43
    Shiba Inu witnesses a solid injection of capital into exchanges, with a great possibility of a bearish momentum continuation.
    With exchange inflows increasing significantly, and approximately 549 billion SHIB heading toward exchanges, Shiba Inu is once again confronted with a challenging technical and on-chain environment. This development, when coupled with the existing market structure, raises significant concerns about the asset's ability to sustain stability in the near future, and whether further downside pressure is imminent.

    Shiba Inu cannot escape

    SHIB is still stuck in a larger downward trend when looking at price action. With moving averages sloping downward and serving as dynamic resistance, the chart displays several lower highs and lows that are persistent. Buyers are still hesitant, as evidenced by the lack of strong continuation in even recent attempts to bounce. The price made a brief attempt to rise but soon stalled close to local resistance, indicating that sellers are still in charge of momentum.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The picture presented by the on-chain side is equally cautious. Increasing inflows and exchange reserves usually mean that holders are moving tokens to exchanges, which is frequently a prelude to selling activity. The scale currently visible indicates a greater willingness among market participants to liquidate positions rather than accumulate, even though inflows alone do not ensure a sell-off. At a moment when demand already appears precarious, this tips the market balance in favor of supply.

    No one to buy fresh fresh capital

    Context is the most important consideration for investors. Aggressive buying may occasionally absorb large inflows during a robust uptrend. This is not the case. In contrast to earlier rally phases, SHIB is already trading below important trend lines, and liquidity seems to be limited. This implies that the price can be affected disproportionately by even mild selling pressure.

    What can be anticipated in the future? Until there is unmistakable proof that demand is returning, the most likely scenario is ongoing volatility with a bearish bias. Traders will probably be watching to see if SHIB can establish a base and hold recent local support levels. The likelihood of another leg down rises sharply if exchange inflows keep increasing, while the price finds it difficult to recover from moving averages.

    However, abrupt reversals, motivated by sentiment rather than fundamentals, are a hallmark of meme assets. But the risk profile stays high until inflows level off and the technical structure gets better. SHIB will require a powerful catalyst to change the market's current narrative, which is that supply is expanding more quickly than confidence.

