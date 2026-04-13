+533%, +377% in Volumes and Even More: Which Blockchain-Based Assets Are Actually Growing?

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One thing is evident from the most recent market data: growth in cryptocurrency is not what most people are looking for.

Fundamental shift of cryptocurrency's goal

Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) are a different category that is quietly exploding, while major assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP show comparatively flat or declining volume. According to the data, assets such as tokenized gold (XAU) and associated instruments are showing enormous volume increases (+533%, +397%, +98%), far surpassing traditional crypto pairs.

Standard altcoins, on the other hand, are experiencing a decline in trading activity; many have seen double-digit drops. Even DOGE has experienced a sharp decline in participation, despite its stability.

This change represents the actual movement of capital. Traditional commodities — especially gold, silver and crude oil — are increasingly being represented by blockchain technology. These assets offer predictable value anchors and blockchain efficiency, which most cryptocurrencies do not currently offer. That combination becomes appealing on a market that lacks a compelling story or momentum.

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However, the infrastructure that supports the assets is more important than the assets themselves. These tokenized derivatives issuers are the ones making steady profits. Fees are generated by each mint, redemption and trade. These platforms are making money off of actual usage, in contrast to speculative altcoins that depend on hype cycles. That is a completely different approach, and it is effective.

In the meantime, the larger cryptocurrency market appears to be fragmented. The majority of altcoins are drifting without significant inflows, Ethereum is losing volume and Bitcoin is stuck around $70,000 with no discernible direction. Low-cap anomalies, or isolated pumps, are the only anomalies that do not indicate sustainable growth.

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Things will not be the same

Unless there is a significant change in macro conditions, this trend is probably going to continue. Capital will continue to flow toward assets that behave more like traditional finance but settle on-chain, as long as cryptocurrency volatility and narratives remain muted. While this does not imply that altcoins or meme coins are extinct, it does indicate that they are no longer the main focus.

As of right now, it is evident that blockchain is being used more for financial replication and less for speculation. Additionally, companies that issue tokenized commodities collecting fees at every stage are subtly emerging as the industry's most lucrative participants.