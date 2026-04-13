AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    +533%, +377% in Volumes and Even More: Which Blockchain-Based Assets Are Actually Growing?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 10:54
    RWAs, commodities, blockchain-backed derivatives and more: No space is left for altcoins, meme coins and hyper-volatile assets.
    Advertisement
    +533%, +377% in Volumes and Even More: Which Blockchain-Based Assets Are Actually Growing?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    One thing is evident from the most recent market data: growth in cryptocurrency is not what most people are looking for.

    Fundamental shift of cryptocurrency's goal

    Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) are a different category that is quietly exploding, while major assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP show comparatively flat or declining volume. According to the data, assets such as tokenized gold (XAU) and associated instruments are showing enormous volume increases (+533%, +397%, +98%), far surpassing traditional crypto pairs.

    Standard altcoins, on the other hand, are experiencing a decline in trading activity; many have seen double-digit drops. Even DOGE has experienced a sharp decline in participation, despite its stability.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Facing Extreme Levels of FUD Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Double Top Formation, XRP's Volume Hints at Weakness of Bears, Ethereum's Most Bullish Picture Recently: Crypto Market Review
    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    This change represents the actual movement of capital. Traditional commodities — especially gold, silver and crude oil — are increasingly being represented by blockchain technology. These assets offer predictable value anchors and blockchain efficiency, which most cryptocurrencies do not currently offer. That combination becomes appealing on a market that lacks a compelling story or momentum.

    Advertisement

    However, the infrastructure that supports the assets is more important than the assets themselves. These tokenized derivatives issuers are the ones making steady profits. Fees are generated by each mint, redemption and trade. These platforms are making money off of actual usage, in contrast to speculative altcoins that depend on hype cycles. That is a completely different approach, and it is effective.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/13/2026 - 06:30
    Bank of Korea Demands Crypto Circuit Breakers
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    In the meantime, the larger cryptocurrency market appears to be fragmented. The majority of altcoins are drifting without significant inflows, Ethereum is losing volume and Bitcoin is stuck around $70,000 with no discernible direction. Low-cap anomalies, or isolated pumps, are the only anomalies that do not indicate sustainable growth.

    Advertisement

    Things will not be the same

    Unless there is a significant change in macro conditions, this trend is probably going to continue. Capital will continue to flow toward assets that behave more like traditional finance but settle on-chain, as long as cryptocurrency volatility and narratives remain muted. While this does not imply that altcoins or meme coins are extinct, it does indicate that they are no longer the main focus.

    As of right now, it is evident that blockchain is being used more for financial replication and less for speculation. Additionally, companies that issue tokenized commodities collecting fees at every stage are subtly emerging as the industry's most lucrative participants.

    #Gold #RWA #OIL Token
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 10:51
    XRP Notes Strongest ETF Week Since February
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 9:14
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Updates 2026 Bitcoin Roadmap: Why Next All-Time High Might Wait Until 2027
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    An Open Letter from Gate Founder Dr. Han on 13th Anniversary: Releasing the Power of Transformation Through Cycles
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Enhanced Secures $1M in Strategic Pre-Seed Funding to Bring Structured Yield to More Assets Onchain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 10:54
    +533%, +377% in Volumes and Even More: Which Blockchain-Based Assets Are Actually Growing?
    Gold RWA OIL Token
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 10:51
    XRP Notes Strongest ETF Week Since February
    XRP Spot XRP ETF XRP Price Prediction Bitwise Franklin Templeton
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 9:14
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Updates 2026 Bitcoin Roadmap: Why Next All-Time High Might Wait Until 2027
    Peter Brandt Bitcoin Price Prediction Bitcoin
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all