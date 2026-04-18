'30 XRP Sent': Ripple CTO Emeritus Fulfills XRP Offer

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In a recent response on X, Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz shares an XRP transaction hash, alongside which he wrote, "XRP sent," causing attention on X.

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The transaction details provided by Bithomp indicated 30 XRP worth $44.05 sent by Schwartz to a receiving address at a fee of 0.000012 worth $0.000018.

This unusual move follows an interesting twist in an X conversation with Schwartz promising to send 30 XRP for AI prompts.

Earlier, the Ripple CTO emeritus had identified a critic after a legal argument ensued on X, with another user highlighting that the critic had used AI to generate demeaning responses to Schwartz. This caught Schwartz's interest, with him seeking to know the AI prompts being used.

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"I'd pay serious money to see his prompts. They're probably hilarious," Schwartz responded and made an XRP offer to the critic.

"I'll give you 15 XRP for each prompt you share in the thread, up to 10 prompts. You have to figure out how to get a receiving address," Schwartz added.

Sorry, I'm not sure why it took me so long to find this.

XRP sent.https://t.co/Dxl7qcQIG9 Advertisement April 18, 2026

Schwartz followed through on the XRP offer, sending 30 XRP after the critic shared the requested AI prompts. "Sorry, I'm not sure why it took me so long to find this. XRP sent," the Ripple CTO emeritus said, while sharing the transaction details.

XRP gifting story revisited

Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz once revisited a story that centered around XRP gifting in March.

Schwartz recalled that the first email anyone had ever sent him with the word "XRP" in it was from Vinnie Falco, who asked for some XRP back in February 2013. This came less than a year after XRP Ledger launched. The trio of David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto launched XRPL in June 2012.

When asked if he had sent him some XRP, Schwartz responded that the inventor of Google autocomplete, Alex Kravets, sent Falco instead.