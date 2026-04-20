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    $293 Million Crypto Hack: Where Did Funds Go?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 14:17
    Total losses estimated at about $293 million, making it the largest DeFi exploit of 2026.
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    $293 Million Crypto Hack: Where Did Funds Go?
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Hackers exploited Kelp DAO's cross-chain bridge on Saturday, a move that saw millions of dollars being drained, resulting in a ripple effect across multiple crypto platforms.

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    The attacker stole about 116,500 rsETH, a token issued by Kelp DAO that represents "restaked" Ethereum by targeting a bridge built using LayerZero, a system that allows different blockchains to communicate.

    Kelp DAO is a restaking protocol that lets users deposit staking tokens like stETH and cbETH and get rsETH in return. They can then use rsETH in other crypto apps.

    The exploit sparked a broad liquidity crunch across DeFi, sparking heavy withdrawals from major lending platforms, including Aave. Developers claim the hack stemmed from a misconfigured cross-chain verification setup in LayerZero-based infrastructure.

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    The incident affected about 18% of the rsETH supply and follows a string of large DeFi hacks this month (including a $285 million hack of Solana's Drift protocol, smaller protocols such as CoW Swap, Zerion, Rhea Finance and Silo Finance), prompting protocols to freeze markets and urgently review their cross-chain configurations.

    Where are the funds?

    In a recent tweet, Arkham provided an analysis of where the funds might have gone. 

    According to Arkham, KelpDAO had $293.7 million stolen in an attack by an entity believed to be the Lazarus Group. The attacker forged a cross-chain message by exploiting LayerZero’s DVN (Decentralized Verified Network) to fake a withdrawal of rsETH to Ethereum.

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    Arkham tracks the path of the funds since the incident happened on Saturday. It was observed that the attacker deposited the majority of the stolen rsETH to AAVE and Compound.

    A total of $269.74 million RSETH were deposited to AAVE and Compound, Arkham noted, with the attacker withdrawing a total of $228.21 million of WETH and wstETH from these DeFi protocols. He also swapped a total of $15.34 million rsETH to $14.51 million ETH using Kyberswap, Euler Finance and Wintermute. The attacker now holds $242.18 million in ETH.

    #Hack News #DeFi News
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