Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP Purchased by Japanese Gaming Company

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 15:20
    The gaming company has now adopted a dual-asset strategy after initially buying Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP Purchased by Japanese Gaming Company
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Japanese gaming firm Gumi has announced its decision to purchase 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) worth of XRP tokens as part of its blockchain growth strategy.  

    Earlier this year, the company bought 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin, which is currently being utilized in various staking protocols. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 13:01
    Where Will XRP Fall? New Price Prediction Gives Possible Scenario
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    On the same page with SBI 

    It is worth noting that Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is the largest Gumi shareholder. The decision to purchase aligns with SBI's business direction, the announcement says. 

    Advertisement

    Of course, it should be noted that SBI is a longtime partner of Ripple, the enterprise blockchain firm associated with the XRP token. 

    Growing corporate XRP adoption 

    2025 has so far been a breakthrough year for XRP in terms of corporate adoption. 

    Several publicly traded companies, including VivoPower International, Webus International, and Wellgistics Health, have all announced their plans to announce XRP treasuries. 

    However, there are some concerns about the legitimacy of the growing number of XRP companies. 

    #XRP News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 15:32
    Warning Pattern on Bitcoin Chart Puts $100,000 in Danger
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 15:27
    Cardano ETF Approval Now 87% Likely Before Major Deadline
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 15:32
    Warning Pattern on Bitcoin Chart Puts $100,000 in Danger
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 15:27
    Cardano ETF Approval Now 87% Likely Before Major Deadline
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 15:20
    2.5 Billion Yen Worth of XRP Purchased by Japanese Gaming Company
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all