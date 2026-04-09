208 Bots Per Minute Banned: Will Crypto X Be Purged?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

X's increased efforts to combat automated accounts are reaching the next level. X's product manager, Nikita Bier, claims that the platform is now detecting and stopping 208 bots per minute, and it is getting faster. Pour one out tonight for the reply bots, he stated bluntly. "This week is going to hurt," said Bier, hinting at a purge.

Is crypto filled with bots?

How much of this bot population is involved with cryptocurrency is the relevant question for us, and most likely, it is a big chunk. For years, one of X's most bot-infested categories has been cryptocurrency. Reply spam, phony giveaways, impersonation accounts and coordinated shilling networks are all part of the way visibility is created in the industry; they are not isolated incidents.

Whether it is influencer commentary or Bitcoin price action, scam links, phony airdrops or low-effort promotional noise are frequently the first responses to any significant post about cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

The purpose of these bots is to take advantage of the attention that cryptocurrency constantly generates. The way stories proliferate on the platform is directly impacted by their removal.

Bots manipulate market

Additionally, there is a second layer: manipulating engagement. To mimic demand and credibility, a lot of cryptocurrency projects rely on artificial amplification, which includes bot-driven likes, retweets and replies.

Advertisement

The visible engagement around particular tokens or projects may drastically decline if X is successfully dismantling these systems. It does reveal what was and was not real, but it does not necessarily mean interest goes away.

Short-term disruption results from this. Social volume, trending tokens and engagement spikes are examples of metrics that traders and analysts may find less trustworthy during this shift. Longer term, however, it compels a healthier environment. When organic sentiment is not obscured by automated noise, it is easier to read.

This change may cause discomfort, particularly for cryptocurrency. There is a lot of artificially enhanced visibility in this area. Eliminating that makes it more difficult to create momentum out of nothing and lowers hype velocity.