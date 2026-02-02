-207,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, But It's Getting Better on Exchanges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After weeks of unrelenting pressure, Shiba Inu has experienced one of its most aggressive sell-offs of the year; however, recent on-chain metrics indicate that conditions may finally be stabilizing. A number of indicators now suggest that the worst stage of the correction may be approaching exhaustion.

Shiba Inu flows away

Exchange netflow data indicates a significant net outflow over the past 24 hours, with about 207 billion SHIB departing exchanges. Large outflows usually mean that investors are transferring tokens from trading platforms to private wallets, which lessens the pressure to sell right away. When traders start switching from panic-selling to accumulation or longer-term holding strategies, this change frequently takes place.

However, price action is still erratic, and SHIB recently extended its downward trend and drove prices toward new local lows by breaking below a short-term consolidation pattern. The asset continues to trade beneath key moving averages, keeping the broader trend technically bearish. Sellers have dominated market activity, as evidenced by volume spikes that accompany recent declines.

Selling pressure arises

However, a significant shift in market structure is brought about by the decline in exchange reserves and the improvement of netflow dynamics. Liquidity is gradually being absorbed, indicating that opportunistic buyers may be intervening at perceived discount levels rather than ongoing inflows driving sell pressure.

From a technical perspective, SHIB now trades in oversold territory on momentum indicators, which historically precedes at least temporary relief rallies. This frequently indicates that the downward momentum starts to slow as sellers grow weary, but it does not ensure a complete reversal of the trend.

Investors should anticipate a period of consolidation as the next likely phase. If exchange outflows continue and overall crypto market conditions stabilize, SHIB could attempt a recovery toward recently lost support zones.

However, reclaiming major resistance levels remains necessary before bullish momentum can truly return. In short, Shiba Inu is still navigating rough waters, but the combination of heavy token outflows and slowing sell pressure suggests that the market may finally be finding footing after a punishing decline.