AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    2 Days Till Key Event for XRP in Japan

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 5/04/2026 - 11:17
    XRP Tokyo 2026 is 48 hours away. As Ripple leadership arrives in Japan, the XRPL community prepares for critical updates on RWA tokenization.
    Advertisement
    2 Days Till Key Event for XRP in Japan
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Preparations are coming to an end in the capital of Japan for one of the main events of the year for the XRP ecosystem. Thus, exactly two days remain until the start of the XRP Tokyo 2026 conference at the hub and complex.

    Advertisement

    Today, Tatsuya Kohrogi, senior ecosystem development manager at Ripple, officially arrived in Tokyo. In his social networks, he confirmed readiness for the event, noting that his visit is aimed at supporting the local community ahead of the opening of the main conference program for XRP.

    Article image
    Source: Tatsuya Kohrogi

    The upcoming forum will become a key event of the Web3 week in Tokyo. This year, XRP Tokyo 2026 is held in close connection with the large-scale TEAMZ Web3 / AI Summit 2026, which has attracted attention not only from crypto investors, but also from representatives of traditional Japanese businesses.

    HOT Stories
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Left Downtrend, Midnight (NIGHT)'s Fundamental Support Is In, What Are Three XRP Factors Needed for Bullish Reversal? Crypto Market Review

    From SBI integration to RWA hubs

    The main topic of discussion, which will begin as early as April 7, will be the practical implementation of XRP Ledger in Japan’s banking sector. At the moment, the news background in the Asian country remains consistently positive. Local financial giants, including SBI Holdings, continue integrating Ripple solutions based on XRP Ledger for cross-border payments.

    Advertisement

    Investors, developers and simply XRP holders expect that this week updated road maps for the tokenization of real-world assets on XRPL will be presented, which is one of the priority directions for the Japanese crypto economy in the current quarter.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 04/05/2026 - 09:56
    XRP to $1.60? April Reveals Interesting Trend
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Despite expectations of news, the market remains calm, XRP's price shows moderate volatility, trading at $1.30 per token. Given that today is Sunday and a weekend, and in the U.S. it is also Easter, there is no reason to expect any price swings ahead of XRP Tokyo 2026.

    Advertisement
    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 10:29
    Bitcoin to $400,000? Logarithmic Regression Lines Predict Unexpected Future
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 10:18
    Happy Birthday Satoshi: Bitcoin Creator Turns 51 This Day
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 11:17
    2 Days Till Key Event for XRP in Japan
    XRP XRP News Ripple News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 10:29
    Bitcoin to $400,000? Logarithmic Regression Lines Predict Unexpected Future
    Bitcoin Bitcoin Price
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 10:18
    Happy Birthday Satoshi: Bitcoin Creator Turns 51 This Day
    Bitcoin
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all