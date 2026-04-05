2 Days Till Key Event for XRP in Japan

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Preparations are coming to an end in the capital of Japan for one of the main events of the year for the XRP ecosystem. Thus, exactly two days remain until the start of the XRP Tokyo 2026 conference at the hub and complex.

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Today, Tatsuya Kohrogi , senior ecosystem development manager at Ripple, officially arrived in Tokyo. In his social networks, he confirmed readiness for the event, noting that his visit is aimed at supporting the local community ahead of the opening of the main conference program for XRP .

The upcoming forum will become a key event of the Web3 week in Tokyo. This year, XRP Tokyo 2026 is held in close connection with the large-scale TEAMZ Web3 / AI Summit 2026, which has attracted attention not only from crypto investors, but also from representatives of traditional Japanese businesses.

From SBI integration to RWA hubs

The main topic of discussion, which will begin as early as April 7, will be the practical implementation of XRP Ledger in Japan’s banking sector. At the moment, the news background in the Asian country remains consistently positive. Local financial giants, including SBI Holdings, continue integrating Ripple solutions based on XRP Ledger for cross-border payments.

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Investors, developers and simply XRP holders expect that this week updated road maps for the tokenization of real-world assets on XRPL will be presented, which is one of the priority directions for the Japanese crypto economy in the current quarter.

Despite expectations of news, the market remains calm, XRP's price shows moderate volatility, trading at $1.30 per token. Given that today is Sunday and a weekend, and in the U.S. it is also Easter, there is no reason to expect any price swings ahead of XRP Tokyo 2026.