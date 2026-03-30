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    190 Million XRP Purchased by Whales in Past Week Amid Price Fall

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 15:06
    XRP whales pull off 190-million-unit purchase amid crypto market downturn.
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    190 Million XRP Purchased by Whales in Past Week Amid Price Fall
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    XRP whales increased their activity over the past week as the cryptocurrency witnessed plummeting prices. Within this period, whales accumulated 190 million XRP, as reported by crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

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    XRP whales intensify accumulation

    In a recent X post, Martinez wrote, "190 million $XRP have been accumulated by whales over the past week."

    Based on the current XRP price at $1.35, the 190 million XRP coins are valued at $256.5 million.

    In one instance last week, an unknown wallet address scooped up more than $35 million worth of XRP in less than an hour. According to the details, the whale set up a sophisticated bot that ended up making a total of 156 identical purchases of 10,000 XRP.

    Accumulations like this are often interpreted as whales stacking at relatively attractive prices. If sustained, it potentially sets up XRP for a price rebound or breakout.

    Typically, whales, which are often institutions, funds or very wealthy individuals, accumulate cryptocurrencies in anticipation of future price breakouts. It shows confidence from big players who may have better information or long-term conviction in XRP.

    It contrasts with past instances where whales dump their assets due to falling prices. For instance, in February, when XRP faced a downtrend, an unknown whale address transferred $70 million worth of the asset to Bybit.

    XRP price amid ledger growth and ETF flows

    Currently, the XRP price hovers around $1.35, up 1.2% over the past 24 hours. The trading volume of the Ripple-backed coin also surged more than 81% within the same period.

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    Such rallies suggest increasing interest from both retail and institutional investors.  This comes amid rising adoption of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) for payments, ETF inflows and macroeconomic conditions.

    In a recent report, Santiment noted that 32,054 wallets held over 100,000 XRP. The increasing wallet count with over 100,000 XRP indicates capital concentration among whales and institutional holders on XRPL.

    Additionally, the spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a net inflow of $2.6 million for the week ending March 29, 2026. While the inflows were lower than anticipated, it signals renewed commitment from institutional players.

    The spot ETFs struggled to see inflows in March, suggesting cautious behavior from investors. The funds registered a total of $28 million outflows in March, leading to expectations of the first negative monthly flow.

    #XRP
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