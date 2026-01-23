17,527,443,126 SHIB Goes Offline as World's Largest Crypto Exchange Puts Billions of Shiba Inu into Cold Storage

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance transferred 17.5 billion SHIB tokens to a cold storage address, causing fresh speculation around Shiba Inu's price.

Spotted four hours ago on the Ethereum blockchain, as visible on an Arkham chart, funds were moved from a Binance hot wallet (0x28C) to its internal cold wallet (0x4fd), routed via the Shiba Inu contract (0x95a).

On-chain records confirm no ETH was transferred, with a total gas cost of less than $0.01, but it is the "when" that may get SHIB holders to scratch their heads.

Large hot-to-cold wallet shifts by exchanges signal one of three things: user withdrawals secured offline, consolidation for liquidity management or preemptive asset positioning.

In this particular case, the absence of an outflow spike and the internal nature of the transaction suggest that the move is more about storing things differently than warning about a sell-off.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price reaction: Unveiled

SHIB's price action post-transfer confirms the theory. As of press time, SHIB/USDT was trading sideways at $0.00000788, almost no change since the event. No abnormal sell pressure was detected, and volumes remained consistent with the previous 24-hour trend.

This suggests the transfer has not triggered fear or exit behavior from investors.

Even so, the wallet that got the SHIB is one of Binance's well-known deep storage reserves. These are usually used to store tokens for a long time. If the price of the Shiba Inu coin starts to bounce around a lot this week, it might be a signal that the cold wallet shift is part of a bigger strategic rebalancing plan.

For now, though, Shiba Inu seems to be untouched by internal Binance flows — at least on-chain.