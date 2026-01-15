AdvertisementAdvert.
    1.37 Million BNB Destroyed: Binance’s CZ Highlights Massive 34th Token Burn

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 17:47
    The Binance community saw the execution of the 34th quarterly token burn, which saw about 1.37 million BNB move out of circulation, stirring reactions across the crypto community.
    Binance’s CZ has stirred discussions across the crypto community today, following the successful completion of the 34th quarterly BNB burn on Thursday, January 15.

    The event, which saw over a million BNB tokens burned at once, has triggered a boastful reaction from Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, who had humorously asked about the USD worth of the massive BNB burn to highlight the impressive weight of the move.

    BNB supply now at 136,361,374.34 tokens 

    CZ’s statement came in response to an official X post that confirmed that BNB Chain has completed its 34th quarterly BNB token burn.

    The event, which marks the first burn event of 2026, saw 1,371,803.77 BNB permanently removed from circulation. The massive stash of BNB destroyed today was worth over $1.27 billion per BNB’s price at the time the burn happened.

    The BNB burn, which has continued to persist for every quarter of the year, is an intentional activity automated by the team behind the blockchain to consistently deflate the asset’s circulating supply, as an effort to fuel scarcity.

    During this event, massive amounts of BNB tokens were sent to the blockchain’s black hole address. This ensures that the tokens become irretrievable, permanently reducing total supply.

    The BNB burn has continued since the past 34 quarters, and the last of it, which happened today, has seen the BNB supply now reduced to 136,361,374.34 BNB.

    BNB turns red 

    Although the BNB price action is yet to positively react to the major burn activity, as it has flipped to the red territory today, the move has further stirred optimism among investors.

    With the move, the BNB supply continues to shrink, driving scarcity amid the growing demand for the asset. This positions its price for a potential rally, as it tends to further amplify its value.

    Article image
    Source: Trading View

    Amid the declining price move, BNB has slumped mildly by 0.6% over the last day, trading at $939 as of writing time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    #BNB #BNB Price Prediction #Changpeng Zhao
