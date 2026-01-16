AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    13,070,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI May Flip Soon

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 17:13
    Shiba Inu shows slow futures activity, as open interest volume has declined slightly over the last hour. However, there is a positive outlook, as the volume still stands massively at over 13.07 trillion SHIB.
    Advertisement
    13,070,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI May Flip Soon
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu derivatives market has seen a mild pullback as its open interest is currently down but has only slipped 0.93% over the last 24 hours.

    While this downturn in Shiba Inu’s futures activities has also extended to its trading price, Shiba Inu is currently trading in the red.

    Nonetheless, traders have maintained resilience, as the open interest volume as of Jan. 16 still stands at a massive 13.07 trillion, according to data from Coinglass.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Say Goodbye to 1.21% of All XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Confirms Golden Cross: 23% Rally Expected, Cardano Price Prints Legendary Bull Pattern: ADA Next Silver?
    XRP, TSLA, and GME Among Top Searches on Elon Musk's X
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Loses Impulse; Bitcoin (BTC) Signals Oversold Conditions; Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rejected Under Tight Range
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Drama

    Shiba Inu potential outlook 

    With the mild decrease in the metric, it appears that traders are not entirely bearish, as the current open interest volume, which is worth about $108.89 million, suggests that the market is still very active and sentiment may flip soon.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/16/2026 - 08:33
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Price Reset: Big Chance for Recovery
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Over the last day, Shiba Inu on-chain activity suggests that traders are not aggressively positioning in one direction, as they are split between bullish and bearish expectations, causing the metrics to appear quite dormant.

    Amid the slow futures market, Shiba Inu has declined by 3.08% over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000008182 as of writing time. While this has flashed signs of short-term weakness, its trading volume has slid by over 40% to about $93.49 million.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Trading View

    Gate.io leads Shiba Inu futures market 

    While Shiba Inu has seen traders actively commit their tokens across several major derivatives platforms, Gate.io has led the market with the strongest participation from its users.

    The data further revealed that Gate.io accounts for 39.13% of the total open interest, which stands at 5.22 trillion SHIB, worth about $42.61 million.

    Furthermore, OKX followed with 1.37 trillion SHIB, accounting for 10.3% of the total open interest.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Gate.io #OKX
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:53
    XRP Price Analysis for January 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 17:13
    13,070,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI May Flip Soon
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 16
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:53
    XRP Price Analysis for January 16
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:47
    Bitcoin Price May Have Peaked, Says Top Analyst
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:41
    472,302,979,093 SHIB Mystery Stuns Top Singapore Exchange: Is This New Shiba Inu Billionaire?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 17:13
    13,070,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI May Flip Soon
    Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 16
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 16, 2026 - 16:53
    XRP Price Analysis for January 16
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all