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    1,305,818 SHIB Awaits Burning as Community Anticipates Next Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 26/04/2026 - 15:22
    Shiba Inu has now seen 41.08% of its initial supply burned.
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    1,305,818 SHIB Awaits Burning as Community Anticipates Next Move
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    As seen on the Shibburn website, 1,305,818 SHIB lies in the community pool, as over a million tokens were sent to dead wallets since the past day.

    In the last 24 hours, 1,040,871 SHIB tokens were burned according to Shibburn. This adds up to a total of 51,669,707 SHIB burned in the last seven days and 208,429,367 SHIB in the last 30 days.

    The burning of the initial 1 quadrillion SHIB supply is progressing, with 41.08% now sent to dead wallets. The last 24 hours, however, saw a 90.19% drop in daily burn rate, but weekly burn activity was up 3.34%.

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    Shiba Inu crosses 1.5 million holders

    Shiba Inu recently saw one of the largest increases in new addresses. SHIB has reached 1,585,193 on-chain holders, adding 10,718 holders in a single day. X account Etherscan SHIB noted that the 10,718 holders added represent the largest increase in a single day so far in 2026.

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    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000619 and up 2.29% weekly. Crypto volatility cooled over the weekend, with price action staying muted across various digital assets, including Shiba Inu.

    SHIB community anticipates

    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama held his much-awaited discussion with the community on Saturday, which delved much into spiritual mysteries.

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    Kusama continues to stay active on X and has updated his bio shortly after the broadcast to reflect more insights to be discussed soon.

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    His bio now reads, "Answer:Nunca. Focus: APP: R.OS More to discuss soon. Thanks to my small group of listeners. The wicked will do wickedly; But the wise shall understand."

    The Shiba Inu community continues to anticipate, as Kusama had previously given subtle hints about upcoming developments through his X location and bio updates.

    As reported, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador updated his X location to "wiring features & counting down" which remains the same at the time of writing.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
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