    12,115,359,174,493 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Drops in Market Sell-Off

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 15:26
    Shiba Inu's open interest takes a plunge as the crypto market gets hit with a $369 million sell-off.
    Open interest in futures tied to Shiba Inu dropped over 8% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data, reaching $90.45 million, or 12,115,359,174,493 SHIB.

    This comes as the broader crypto market saw a sell-off on Thursday, with most crypto assets, including SHIB, trading in red. At press time, SHIB was down 3.92% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000744 and down 5% weekly. 

    Bulls took a pause across the crypto markets over the past 24 hours as risk-off sentiment swept through global markets.

    Even though the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady at 3.5%-3.75% was widely expected, a rotation into safe haven assets left crypto traders facing a sell-off. 

    Market faces sell-off

    The broader crypto market has seen a drop since a rally at the start of the year. This follows continued profit-taking on the market, with cryptocurrencies reversing their gains at the week's start. 

     In the last 24 hours, crypto futures bets worth $369 million have been liquidated, marking a 15% increase in the last 24 hours. Most of these are long positions hoping for prices to further increase.

    The total open interest in all crypto futures has fallen nearly 3% to $132.74 billion at press time, following the market sell-off. 

    On Wednesday at its January meeting, the Fed left rates unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%, ending a recent run of interest rate cuts. 

    With the Federal Reserve unsurprisingly deciding to keep its key interest rate unchanged yesterday, attention turned to Powell's post-announcement press conference. 

    Powell said the economy was on "firm footing" and said that the Fed does not see current monetary policy as "significantly restrictive."

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
