0G Labs Launches Six-Month Growth Program to Onboard 3,000 Chinese-Speaking Developers

To launch a six-month developer growth program tailored to Chinese-speaking areas, 0G Labs has partnered with HackQuest and TinTinLand. As the 0G ecosystem grows, the initiative is set up to onboard over 3,000 developers. By providing developers with local resources, 0G Labs, the company behind the scalable AI protocol 0G, hopes to increase access to its decentralized network.

Increasing Web3 engagement

The program will combine structured education, content creation, community support and offline engagement to give Web3 and AI developers tools and guidance in their native language. In partnership with HackQuest, the program offers a Chinese language learning path. There will be three online boot camps that will walk participants through the fundamentals of the 0G technology stack, such as application development, decentralized storage, computing and data availability. It is anticipated that hundreds of people will attend each session, focusing on hands-on training.

Additionally, 0G Labs and TinTinLand are collaborating to host two developer boot camps and produce two Chinese-language video courses. These will offer practical instruction for developing AI solutions on the infrastructure of 0G. By creating localized technical content, the program hopes to increase developer proficiency with 0G tools and reduce entry barriers.

Robust learning resources

Two technical writing competitions are also part of the initiative. In order to increase the number of educational resources available, 0G Labs will also publish in-depth technical articles in Chinese.

0G Labs is choosing 10 technical leaders from the developer community to strengthen ecosystem expertise. These leaders will be involved in participant mentoring and the ecosystem's long-term development.

Online workshops and AMAs, covering fundamental technical concepts and project-based tutorials, will round out the program.