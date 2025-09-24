Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    0G Labs Appoints Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı as Chief Growth Officer

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 10:40
    Veteran of Avalanche will curate progress of AI-native blockchain following its successful mainnet release
    Advertisement
    0G Labs Appoints Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı as Chief Growth Officer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    0G Labs, a novel layer-1 blockchain for AI apps, announced today that Aytunç Yıldızlı, the former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, joins the protocol's leadership as chief growth officer. The new CGO will be in charge of ecosystem development and adoption of 0G Labs solutions.

    Avalanche's former Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as chief growth officer

    According to the official statement by 0G Labs, a blockchain exploring the technologies at the intersection between AI and Web3, Aytunç Yıldızlı — former CEO of Avalanche Foundation and one of the earliest leaders of Avalanche — is taking on the role of 0G Labs' chief growth officer.

    Article image
    Image by 0G

    Yıldızlı was part of Avalanche’s founding team and later served as CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, where he played a central role in guiding the network from its early launch phase into one of the most recognized layer-1 blockchains. His leadership spanned ecosystem development, community growth and strategic initiatives, aligning builders, communities and narratives into a cohesive growth engine.

    HOT Stories
    Sam Bankman-Fried Suddenly Reemerges on Social Media. What’s Happening?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Loses $4,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Hope for $0.00002 Not Lost, Dogecoin (DOGE) Hiding Bullish Card for $0.32
    No, China Is Not Embracing Crypto
    $415 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Ledger, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Brutal Test, Dogecoin Records Biggest 3,745% Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest

    Aytunç Yıldızlı commented on his main challenges in his new role with an emerging blockchain:

    Advertisement

    The next era of Web3 will be powered by AI-native applications, and today’s blockchains aren’t built to meet that scale. 0G Labs is changing this by creating infrastructure purpose-built for AI, unlocking real-time compute, storage, and innovation. I’m thrilled to help shape this ecosystem and lead the charge toward the future of decentralized intelligence.

    At 0G, Yıldızlı will focus on expanding the developer ecosystem, cultivating the community and driving adoption as the network prepares for its upcoming mainnet launch and token generation event. His experience building large-scale blockchain ecosystems will help establish 0G as the first execution layer purpose-built for artificial intelligence, enabling decentralized computing, cost-efficient storage and real-time AI applications.

    Paving way for AI apps on novel L1

    Michael Heinrich, cofounder and CEO of 0G Labs, is excited by the addition to the company's C-level leadership:

    With Aytunç joining our leadership team, we’re bringing on board one of the most experienced ecosystem leaders in Web3. His track record with Avalanche proves his ability to scale global developer and community adoption. At 0G, his leadership will accelerate our mission to power AI-native applications on-chain.

    With this appointment, 0G Labs strengthens its executive bench following its mainnet launch, positioning the network as the leading infrastructure layer where AI-native apps can thrive.

    0G Labs is developing an execution layer optimized for AI, designed to meet the computational and data throughput demands of real-time machine learning. By combining high-performance storage and compute solutions with decentralized infrastructure, the network aims to provide the foundation for a new generation of AI-powered decentralized applications.

    #0G Foundation #Avalanche News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 11:16
    $7,050,000,000 XRP in Volume as First XRP US ETF Welcomes Options Trading
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 10:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 200% in Volume, But What Does It Bring to Price?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai
    Trezor Suite Launches MEV Protection for Safer, More Reliable Transactions
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 11:16
    $7,050,000,000 XRP in Volume as First XRP US ETF Welcomes Options Trading
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 10:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 200% in Volume, But What Does It Bring to Price?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 10:34
    Bitcoin Price to $1 Million? Dan Tapiero Issues Crazy Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD