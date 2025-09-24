0G Labs Appoints Former Avalanche CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı as Chief Growth Officer

Advertisement

0G Labs, a novel layer-1 blockchain for AI apps, announced today that Aytunç Yıldızlı, the former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, joins the protocol's leadership as chief growth officer. The new CGO will be in charge of ecosystem development and adoption of 0G Labs solutions.

According to the official statement by 0G Labs, a blockchain exploring the technologies at the intersection between AI and Web3, Aytunç Yıldızlı — former CEO of Avalanche Foundation and one of the earliest leaders of Avalanche — is taking on the role of 0G Labs' chief growth officer.

Image by 0G

Yıldızlı was part of Avalanche’s founding team and later served as CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, where he played a central role in guiding the network from its early launch phase into one of the most recognized layer-1 blockchains. His leadership spanned ecosystem development, community growth and strategic initiatives, aligning builders, communities and narratives into a cohesive growth engine.

Aytunç Yıldızlı commented on his main challenges in his new role with an emerging blockchain:

The next era of Web3 will be powered by AI-native applications, and today’s blockchains aren’t built to meet that scale. 0G Labs is changing this by creating infrastructure purpose-built for AI, unlocking real-time compute, storage, and innovation. I’m thrilled to help shape this ecosystem and lead the charge toward the future of decentralized intelligence.

At 0G, Yıldızlı will focus on expanding the developer ecosystem, cultivating the community and driving adoption as the network prepares for its upcoming mainnet launch and token generation event. His experience building large-scale blockchain ecosystems will help establish 0G as the first execution layer purpose-built for artificial intelligence, enabling decentralized computing, cost-efficient storage and real-time AI applications.

Paving way for AI apps on novel L1

Michael Heinrich, cofounder and CEO of 0G Labs, is excited by the addition to the company's C-level leadership:

With Aytunç joining our leadership team, we’re bringing on board one of the most experienced ecosystem leaders in Web3. His track record with Avalanche proves his ability to scale global developer and community adoption. At 0G, his leadership will accelerate our mission to power AI-native applications on-chain.

With this appointment, 0G Labs strengthens its executive bench following its mainnet launch, positioning the network as the leading infrastructure layer where AI-native apps can thrive.

0G Labs is developing an execution layer optimized for AI, designed to meet the computational and data throughput demands of real-time machine learning. By combining high-performance storage and compute solutions with decentralized infrastructure, the network aims to provide the foundation for a new generation of AI-powered decentralized applications.