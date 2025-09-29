AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    0% Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Key Metric Halted

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu's exchange reserve change turned into dust as investors take cautious position
    Advertisement
    0% Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Key Metric Halted
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With a 0% change in its exchange reserve metric over the past day, Shiba Inu is displaying a rare sign of inactivity on the exchange front. This essentially means that there have been no significant SHIB inflows or outflows across exchanges, reversing a trend that usually increases price volatility.

    Shiba Inu: No movement?

    Stasis in reserves frequently indicates market indecision because neither buyers nor sellers are intervening forcefully enough to change the balance. At the moment, SHIB is trading close to $0.0000119, which is the lower edge of a conventional symmetrical triangle.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    For months, the price has been compressing inside this structure, which is indicated by rising support from the summer lows and falling resistance from the highs. SHIB is currently testing the lower trendline, indicating that the consolidation phase is nearing a turning point.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Rival Swift to Launch Blockchain in Partnership with Consensys
    Nick Szabo: $44M in Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Free Fall to Add Zero, Ethereum (ETH) Secures $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): $110,000 Comeback Attempt
    Novogratz: 'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last'

    On-chain dynamic

    It appears that traders are hesitant to make large commitments until SHIB confirms its next breakout direction, as evidenced by the fact that exchange reserves froze at 84.57 trillion tokens. Other on-chain data, however, does indicate some slight activity: transaction counts increased by +1.24%, and token transfers increased by +1.48%. However, the price momentum remains muted and does not reflect these marginal increases.

    Advertisement

    This hesitation is also reflected in the chart’s thinning volume. While not yet in oversold territory, the RSI, which is at 41, indicates a bearish bias. Regaining the cluster of moving averages above (50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA) would be required for any bullish reversal attempt, while a clear breakdown below support at 0.0000110 might pave the way for a move toward 0.0000090.

    One way or another, SHIB is stagnant on the charts and the chain. Both buyers and sellers are marginalized, as evidenced by the 0% change in the exchange reserve. When this lull ends, traders should brace themselves for volatility, but for the time being, Shiba Inu is essentially stagnant.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 10:49
    Mysterious Cardano Whale Empties Major US Exchange for 67,926,042 ADA
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    NewsBreaking
    Sep 29, 2025 - 10:08
    Breaking: Ripple Rival Swift to Launch Blockchain in Partnership with Consensys
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Alt.town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services and Launches ValueFi Deposit Event
    Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs to Drive Global Growth and Institutional Expansion
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 11:45
    0% Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Key Metric Halted
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 10:49
    Mysterious Cardano Whale Empties Major US Exchange for 67,926,042 ADA
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Sep 29, 2025 - 10:08
    Breaking: Ripple Rival Swift to Launch Blockchain in Partnership with Consensys
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all