AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Zcash (ZEC) Just Surged 77% in Volume: Analyzing Reason

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 5/04/2026 - 9:36
    Zcash saw a significant volume surge that hints at a fundamental pivot in the minds of investors.
    Advertisement
    Zcash (ZEC) Just Surged 77% in Volume: Analyzing Reason
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    With trading volume rising by more than 70% in a brief amount of time, Zcash is seeing a noticeable uptick in market activity. Major platforms like Binance, OKX and MEXC are all exhibiting high participation, so this spike is not exclusive to one exchange.

    Will Zcash find recovery ground?

    The price has responded by slightly rising toward the $240-$250 range, but the shift in focus, rather than the price reaction, is the more significant signal. Technically speaking, ZEC is still in the midst of a wider recovery phase following a protracted decline from prior highs.

    Article image
    ZEC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The $270-$280 range has been a significant resistance cluster, and the asset has been consolidating below important moving averages. The price hasn’t yet broken through this range despite the recent increase in volume, suggesting that buyers are active but not dominant.

    HOT Stories
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Left Downtrend, Midnight (NIGHT)'s Fundamental Support Is In, What Are Three XRP Factors Needed for Bullish Reversal? Crypto Market Review

    Flow data paints a conflicting picture. The sporadic inflows and outflows seen in short-term futures flows indicate that leveraged traders may not be totally committed to a directional move. Spot flows, on the other hand, have demonstrated more steady accumulation over specific time periods, which might suggest early positioning as opposed to late-stage speculation.

    Advertisement

    Privacy is growth factor

    Rather than being solely technical, a larger narrative shift seems to be responsible for the volume increase. As one of the few market segments with a distinct and well-defined use case, privacy-focused cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity again.

    Although a large portion of the cryptocurrency market is still speculative or narrative-driven, privacy coins like Zcash provide useful value through improved financial anonymity and private transactions. In contrast to assets that mainly rely on tokenomics or ecosystem hype, this puts them in a different position.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/04/2026 - 14:42
    $670,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin Scooped in 3 Days
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement

    Market players are increasingly arguing that there may be a resurgence of demand for privacy-focused assets, especially in situations where regulatory scrutiny or concerns about data transparency are growing. The current volume surge is probably a result of this narrative.

    Whether this activity results in a long-term trend reversal is the crucial question for investors. ZEC has yet to confirm a breakout. For the asset to shift its structure convincingly, it must recover the $270 level and remain above it.

    #Zcash #Privacy Coins
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 9:14
    Shiba Inu Invalidates Key Price Level at 213 Billion SHIB: Potential for Deeper Dive
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 7:54
    XRP Drops Down Market Cap Rankings
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 9:36
    Zcash (ZEC) Just Surged 77% in Volume: Analyzing Reason
    Zcash Privacy Coins
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 9:14
    Shiba Inu Invalidates Key Price Level at 213 Billion SHIB: Potential for Deeper Dive
    Shiba Inu Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 7:54
    XRP Drops Down Market Cap Rankings
    XRP Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all