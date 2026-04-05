Zcash (ZEC) Just Surged 77% in Volume: Analyzing Reason

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With trading volume rising by more than 70% in a brief amount of time, Zcash is seeing a noticeable uptick in market activity. Major platforms like Binance, OKX and MEXC are all exhibiting high participation, so this spike is not exclusive to one exchange.

Will Zcash find recovery ground?

The price has responded by slightly rising toward the $240-$250 range, but the shift in focus, rather than the price reaction, is the more significant signal. Technically speaking, ZEC is still in the midst of a wider recovery phase following a protracted decline from prior highs.

The $270-$280 range has been a significant resistance cluster, and the asset has been consolidating below important moving averages. The price hasn’t yet broken through this range despite the recent increase in volume, suggesting that buyers are active but not dominant.

Flow data paints a conflicting picture. The sporadic inflows and outflows seen in short-term futures flows indicate that leveraged traders may not be totally committed to a directional move. Spot flows, on the other hand, have demonstrated more steady accumulation over specific time periods, which might suggest early positioning as opposed to late-stage speculation.

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Privacy is growth factor

Rather than being solely technical, a larger narrative shift seems to be responsible for the volume increase. As one of the few market segments with a distinct and well-defined use case, privacy-focused cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity again.

Although a large portion of the cryptocurrency market is still speculative or narrative-driven, privacy coins like Zcash provide useful value through improved financial anonymity and private transactions. In contrast to assets that mainly rely on tokenomics or ecosystem hype, this puts them in a different position.

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Market players are increasingly arguing that there may be a resurgence of demand for privacy-focused assets, especially in situations where regulatory scrutiny or concerns about data transparency are growing. The current volume surge is probably a result of this narrative.

Whether this activity results in a long-term trend reversal is the crucial question for investors. ZEC has yet to confirm a breakout. For the asset to shift its structure convincingly, it must recover the $270 level and remain above it.