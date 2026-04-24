Zcash (ZEC) Adds 11.8% in Two Candles, Price Pushed After THORChain Listing

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Following the announcement of its integration into THORChain, Zcash's volatility on the market is rising, with an 11.8% price increase over the course of two strong daily candles.

ZEC's price performance

ZEC was in a downtrend for a considerable amount of time, continuously printing lower highs due to the pressure of falling moving averages. Recently, that has changed. After recovering the short-term EMAs, the price is currently moving straight into the 100 EMA zone, which has historically served as a significant trend pivot. The first significant effort to escape that compression was the recent spike.

A potential narrative driver is added by the THORChain integration. Once fully operational, native swaps enhance ZEC's interoperability and liquidity access without requiring wrapped assets or centralized middlemen. Markets often price in these developments early, even though trading is not yet fully enabled, particularly when they increase utility.

Technically, a crucial area is being tested by the rally. In addition to being a local resistance area, the $350-$370 range is also consistent with earlier breakdown levels. Because of this, sellers can enter the market with ease.

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Volume is on the rise

ZEC's rapid rise to this level on comparatively growing volume could be a reflection of a short-term interest, but it also raises the possibility of a volatile decline.

If the asset properly consolidates above reclaimed moving averages, momentum indicators such as RSI, which are rising but not yet overheating, could continue. The broader trend has not yet been completely reversed, though, as the 200 EMA is still above the current price and is still sloping downward.

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Follow-through determines what to anticipate next. A sustained recovery phase may begin if ZEC maintains its position above the 100 EMA and creates a higher low, possibly aiming for the $400+ area. The rally runs the risk of being categorized as a news-driven spike rather than a structural shift if it is unable to sustain current levels and falls back below short-term support.

Zcash is undergoing change at the moment. The market responded quickly to the improvement in the fundamentals. Whether this was a breakout or merely a reaction will depend on what happens next.