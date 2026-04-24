AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Zcash (ZEC) Adds 11.8% in Two Candles, Price Pushed After THORChain Listing

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 24/04/2026 - 12:20
    Zcash is showing signs of a price shift following its THORChain listing announcement.
    Advertisement
    Zcash (ZEC) Adds 11.8% in Two Candles, Price Pushed After THORChain Listing
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Following the announcement of its integration into THORChain, Zcash's volatility on the market is rising, with an 11.8% price increase over the course of two strong daily candles.  

    ZEC's price performance

    ZEC was in a downtrend for a considerable amount of time, continuously printing lower highs due to the pressure of falling moving averages. Recently, that has changed. After recovering the short-term EMAs, the price is currently moving straight into the 100 EMA zone, which has historically served as a significant trend pivot. The first significant effort to escape that compression was the recent spike.

    Article image
    ZEC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A potential narrative driver is added by the THORChain integration. Once fully operational, native swaps enhance ZEC's interoperability and liquidity access without requiring wrapped assets or centralized middlemen. Markets often price in these developments early, even though trading is not yet fully enabled, particularly when they increase utility.

    HOT Stories
    Record 1.23% of XRP Supply Now Unavailable Due to ETF Rally; Bitcoin Price Turns Fragile After $8.47 Billion Options Expiry; 1.66 Trillion Shiba Inu Coin Whale Starts Selling SHIB - Morning Crypto Report Spot Bitcoin ETFs Log $2.4B in Less Than Two Weeks

    Technically, a crucial area is being tested by the rally. In addition to being a local resistance area, the $350-$370 range is also consistent with earlier breakdown levels. Because of this, sellers can enter the market with ease.

    Advertisement

    Volume is on the rise

    ZEC's rapid rise to this level on comparatively growing volume could be a reflection of a short-term interest, but it also raises the possibility of a volatile decline.

    If the asset properly consolidates above reclaimed moving averages, momentum indicators such as RSI, which are rising but not yet overheating, could continue. The broader trend has not yet been completely reversed, though, as the 200 EMA is still above the current price and is still sloping downward.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/24/2026 - 11:43
    Record 1.23% of XRP Supply Now Unavailable Due to ETF Rally; Bitcoin Price Turns Fragile After $8.47 Billion Options Expiry; 1.66 Trillion Shiba Inu Coin Whale Starts Selling SHIB - Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    Follow-through determines what to anticipate next. A sustained recovery phase may begin if ZEC maintains its position above the 100 EMA and creates a higher low, possibly aiming for the $400+ area. The rally runs the risk of being categorized as a news-driven spike rather than a structural shift if it is unable to sustain current levels and falls back below short-term support.

    Zcash is undergoing change at the moment. The market responded quickly to the improvement in the fundamentals. Whether this was a breakout or merely a reaction will depend on what happens next.

    #Zcash #ZECUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Apr 24, 2026 - 11:43
    Record 1.23% of XRP Supply Now Unavailable Due to ETF Rally; Bitcoin Price Turns Fragile After $8.47 Billion Options Expiry; 1.66 Trillion Shiba Inu Coin Whale Starts Selling SHIB - Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 24, 2026 - 11:04
    Ethereum Outperforms Solana in Daily Fees by Nearly 40x
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Verifiable Bitcoin Accounts for Institutional Bitcoin. Your Custody, Your Terms.
    $STAY Goes Live on KuCoin as Staynex Brings a Revenue-Backed AI Travel Ecosystem On-Chain
    Gate Founder Dr. Han Keynote at The University of Hong Kong: Breaking the Matthew Effect and Winning in Asymmetric Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 24, 2026 - 12:20
    Zcash (ZEC) Adds 11.8% in Two Candles, Price Pushed After THORChain Listing
    Zcash ZECUSD
    Arman Shirinyan
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Apr 24, 2026 - 11:43
    Record 1.23% of XRP Supply Now Unavailable Due to ETF Rally; Bitcoin Price Turns Fragile After $8.47 Billion Options Expiry; 1.66 Trillion Shiba Inu Coin Whale Starts Selling SHIB - Morning Crypto Report
    XRP XRP ETF Bitcoin SHIB Shiba Inu XRP News Bitcoin News Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 24, 2026 - 11:04
    Ethereum Outperforms Solana in Daily Fees by Nearly 40x
    Ethereum Solana Ethereum Price Prediction
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all