AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Zcash Releases Critical Fixes After Node Crash and Network Risks

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 18/04/2026 - 13:15
    Zcash has revealed that the vulnerabilities were not exploited to affect the consensus chain and all user funds remain safe.
    Advertisement
    Zcash Releases Critical Fixes After Node Crash and Network Risks
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a recent tweet, Zcash Open Development Lab (ZODL) shares a security disclosure regarding vulnerabilities in zcashd and Zebra, which were discovered and patched, including a bug that could crash nodes handling certain Orchard transactions.

    Advertisement

    In this light, ZODL stated that it has released zcashd v6.12.1, and the Zcash Foundation has released Zebra v4.3.1, addressing four vulnerabilities, including an Orchard action-encoding bug that could crash nodes and a related consensus-split issue between the two clients.

    Several vulnerabilities in zcashd and Zebra were discovered and patched, including a bug that could crash nodes handling certain Orchard transactions, a consensus enforcement gap between the two implementations that could have triggered a chain fork, a bug that could disable enforcement of zcashd’s turnstile accounting and undefined behavior due to unchecked integer arithmetic in pool balance calculations.

    Advertisement

    Mining pools running both implementations have already deployed patches, with no evidence that any of the bugs were exploited.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/14/2026 - 19:03
    Zcash Foundation No Longer in SEC's Crosshairs
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    In addition, the vulnerabilities were not exploited to affect the consensus chain. Zcash maintains that all user funds remain safe, and user privacy was not at risk. None of these vulnerabilities could by themselves have been used to inflate the ZEC supply.

    Advertisement

    Both zcashd and Zebra required patches and were updated in coordination before public disclosure.

    Mining pools representing a supermajority of the network’s hash power and the primary operator running Zebra in mining production deployed patches before the disclosure.

    Zcash news

    Zcash Shielded pool recently hit an all-time high, 31% of all ZEC is now in the encrypted pool. A year ago, it was 11%, but now 59% of transactions are shielded.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/08/2026 - 13:51
    Zcash (ZEC) Surges 25% With $602 Million Liquidated From Crypto Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Zcash is actively testing NIST-standardized lattice-based cryptography (ML-KEM, ML-DSA) in a bid for post-quantum readiness. This comes after Google's March 31 paper showed quantum threats are 20x closer than expected.

    Zcash Network's hash rate also set a new all-time high at 16.54 GS/s, indicating miners' commitment more than ever.

    #ZCash News #Zcash
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 18, 2026 - 11:30
    Mysterious Whale Buys Ethereum: 32,007 ETH Leaves Binance
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 18, 2026 - 10:48
    Crypto Winter Is Coming, Says CoinGecko
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Breaking the RWA Value Monopoly: Zoomex Launches SpaceX Token Airdrop Carnival, Sharing a $300,000 Reward Pool
    AriseAlpha Unveils Free AI Crypto & Stock Trading Bots for Automated Investing Solutions (2026)
    Zoomex Launches ZoomexStocks: Trade Global Equities with USDT + Limited-Time Fee Rebate Campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 18, 2026 - 13:15
    Zcash Releases Critical Fixes After Node Crash and Network Risks
    ZCash News Zcash
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 18, 2026 - 11:30
    Mysterious Whale Buys Ethereum: 32,007 ETH Leaves Binance
    Ethereum Binance Cryptocurrency Whales
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 18, 2026 - 10:48
    Crypto Winter Is Coming, Says CoinGecko
    Federal Reserve Ethereum Solana
    Dan Burgin
    Show all