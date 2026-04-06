XRP's Strong ETF Performance Goes Against Price: 40% Decline, $41 Million

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The performance of XRP's spot price and institutional exposure are currently diverging in an obvious and unsettling way.

XRP's price overview

The underlying asset has decreased by about 40% over the same period, despite the fact that XRP-related ETF products have amassed over $1.21 billion in cumulative inflows and continue to demonstrate consistent participation, including recent daily inflows of about $64,000.

The way capital enters the market is structurally inefficient. XRP is still in a downward trend on the price chart. Sellers continue to be in control, as evidenced by lower highs, rejection from descending moving averages and a recent breakdown from a short-term ascending support trendline.

The price is unable to recover even short-term resistance levels and is currently hovering around the $1.30 range. In a technical sense, nothing here suggests strength.

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Why do ETF inflows keep price down?