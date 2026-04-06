XRP's Strong ETF Performance Goes Against Price: 40% Decline, $41 Million

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The performance of XRP's spot price and institutional exposure are currently diverging in an obvious and unsettling way.
XRP's price overview
The underlying asset has decreased by about 40% over the same period, despite the fact that XRP-related ETF products have amassed over $1.21 billion in cumulative inflows and continue to demonstrate consistent participation, including recent daily inflows of about $64,000.
The way capital enters the market is structurally inefficient. XRP is still in a downward trend on the price chart. Sellers continue to be in control, as evidenced by lower highs, rejection from descending moving averages and a recent breakdown from a short-term ascending support trendline.
The price is unable to recover even short-term resistance levels and is currently hovering around the $1.30 range. In a technical sense, nothing here suggests strength.
Why do ETF inflows keep price down?
Short-term ETF flows are not always directed. Instead of being reactive, a significant amount of capital entering these products is passive or strategic. It is possible that institutional investors are building up exposure over time without worrying about short-term price movements. This produces a lag effect, meaning that inflows do not immediately result in buying pressure in spot markets.
There is a scale mismatch. Despite the fact that $41 million or more in flows sounds substantial, they pale in comparison to XRPs daily trading volume and overall market liquidity. Profit-taking, continuous sell pressure from larger holders or wider market outflows can all readily absorb that capital.Advertisement
Third, and perhaps most significantly, exchange-side dynamics remain negative. ETF inflows merely serve as a buffer, not a reversal mechanism, if XRP is under constant sell pressure from whales or an increase in supply on exchanges. The evidence points to absorption rather than accumulation dominance.
The mood on the altcoin market is still negative. Institutional flows alone cannot reverse trend structure in the absence of narrative or momentum, and capital is not actively rotating into assets like XRP.