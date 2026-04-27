XRP's Price Recovery Pattern Finally Finished, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000 Breakout Attempt Invalidated, Minor Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Continues: Crypto Market Review

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After a protracted downward trend, XRP is starting to stabilize, and recent price action indicates that a base may finally be forming. Over the past few weeks, the asset has been holding a horizontal support zone that has been repeatedly tested without collapsing, consolidating just above the $1.40 area. This type of behavior usually indicates that selling pressure is being absorbed rather than increasing.

The present configuration resembles a possible double bottom. The first leg developed after a precipitous drop earlier in the year, which was followed by a feeble comeback that was unable to overcome descending resistance. Similar lows were retested in the second leg, but a lower breakdown was not there.

Rather, a tightening range has been created by the price compressing between a declining resistance line and rising local support. This compression stage is important, since it frequently comes before expansion. A more significant recovery would be possible if XRP is able to break above the declining resistance, confirming the double bottom setup.

The initial target would probably be in the $1.50 to $1.53 range, which is currently where moving averages and prior resistance levels are aligned. The broader structure would move away from a series of lower highs, and bullish momentum would be strengthened if that zone were cleared.

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Because of the comparatively low volume, the setup is neutral rather than overtly bullish. However, the absence of heavy selling during repeated support tests is a constructive signal. Additionally, momentum indicators are stabilizing and shifting into a more balanced range from oversold conditions.

Overall, the macro trend has not yet reversed, because XRP is still trading below significant long-term averages. The short-term structure is evolving, going from decline to accumulation. The current pattern may indicate the conclusion of the corrective phase and the start of a recovery leg, if buyers intervene with sufficient conviction to push the price through resistance.

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Ethereum's push failed

Ethereum recently made an attempt to push toward the $3,000 mark, but the move was not sustained, so the breakout attempt was essentially nullified. ETH was able to reclaim the $2,300-$2,400 range and create a short-term bullish structure, following a consistent recovery from sub-$2,000 levels earlier this year. But the most recent price action indicates hesitancy just below a significant resistance cluster, which stops further movement.

As Ethereum got closer to the upper edge of a rising channel, where the price momentarily tested higher levels before retreating, the rejection took place. Buyers who exhibit this type of behavior are usually not yet strong enough to withstand selling pressure at resistance. The push has not resulted in a significant increase in volume, which further undermines the breakout case.

Although the attempt was unsuccessful, the structure is not completely pessimistic. The pattern of higher lows is still present, and Ethereum is still trading above short-term moving averages. This implies that, rather than reversing, the asset is consolidating.

Instead of destroying the setup, the invalidation of the breakout merely resets it. ETH must create more solid support in the current range and gain momentum with rising volume, in order for the $3,000 level to reappear. The path toward higher resistance levels would be reopened by a clear break above the most recent local highs and persistent buying pressure.

The market is likely to stay range-bound in the absence of that. Immediate support on the downside is located between $2,200 and $2,100, where the current structure's lower boundary coincides with moving averages. The recovery narrative would be undermined if that zone were lost, and a deeper decline toward the $2,000 range might result.

Shiba Inu's shallow uptrend

At the moment, Shiba Inu is moving in a shallow upward structure, but there is still little power behind this movement. SHIB has begun to print marginally higher lows after a protracted period of decline, creating a modest ascending channel. Although this change is sufficient to determine a short-term course, it does not indicate a significant reversal of the trend.

Along a narrow support line, the price is steadily rising, while encountering steady resistance just above current levels. Every attempt to push higher has been contained and has not been followed through on. This behavior is indicative of a market that is not growing, but rather stabilizing. Although there are buyers, they are not forceful enough to push through for a breakout.

This interpretation is enhanced by volume. The fact that trading activity has not increased in tandem with the upward movement usually indicates a lack of conviction. Expanding volume supports rising prices in stronger trends, indicating participation. The opposite dynamic is evident here, as prices rise without a commensurate increase in capital.

Indicators of momentum are still neutral. Although there isn't any obvious overbought pressure, there's also no acceleration that would point to a build-up for a breakout. The structure as a whole tends toward equilibrium, in which neither side is in charge. This type of setup frequently leads to a slow grind or prolonged consolidation that is eventually resolved with a sharper move.

Broadly speaking, SHIB remains below important long-term resistance levels, and the overall trend has not changed. Rather than marking the start of sustained growth, the current uptrend functions more as a corrective phase within a larger downtrend.

In terms of expectations, this gradual upward drift could continue, but without a change in volume and momentum, it is unlikely to result in notable gains.