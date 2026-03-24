XRP's Key Support Violated, Is Cardano's $0.25 Level Unbreakable? 3 Failed Shiba Inu Breakouts End Bullish Narrative: Crypto Market Review

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The technical outlook for XRP has shifted back toward bearish continuation, as the rising trendline that had been sustaining price action since the February lows has now been blatantly broken. A similar story emerges for assets like Cardano and Shiba Inu.

Recalibration of momentum

A classic indication of waning momentum, the break shows that buyers are no longer prepared to defend increasingly higher levels. The larger context is what makes this more worrisome. All of the important moving averages, including the 26 EMA, 50 EMA and particularly the 200 EMA, which are all sloping downward, are still below XRP.

A significant bearish trend on longer time frames is confirmed by this alignment. In essence, the failed trendline represented the last remaining short-term bullish argument on the chart.

The immediate result is straightforward: the risk of a negative outcome rises. Ascending support frequently turns into resistance once it breaks. Rather than being defended, any attempt to recover toward that previous trendline is now likely to be sold into.

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Volume structure does not help. After the breakdown, aggressive accumulation is not evident. Rather, the price is declining under comparatively average participation, which points to passive selling pressure rather than panic — yet selling nonetheless. In many cases, that kind of grind is more sustainable.

From a level standpoint, XRP is currently vulnerable to a retest of the recent range lows in the $1.30-$1.35 region. The next logical targets sit much lower if that area fails to hold and psychological pressure builds toward the $1.00 level.

In summary, the final layer of short-term support is eliminated when the ascending trendline is lost. The path of least resistance continues to be downward unless XRP can swiftly regain that structure, which at this point appears unlikely.

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Cardano's strong foundation

Cardano is currently sitting right on the $0.25 level, one of its most important support zones in the current market cycle.

This area is now the last significant line of defense before the asset runs the risk of sliding into a deeper leg down after months of consistent decline. It is a straightforward question: can this level be sustained?

Technically speaking, $0.25 has already demonstrated that it is reactive support. It appears that buyers are still willing to intervene at these levels because the price has tested this zone several times before stabilizing. But the quality of those bounces is poor. Every rebound has been shallow, and lower highs have regularly formed. That is controlled distribution rather than accumulation.

Cardano should be comfortable

Bulls also suffer from the larger trend. Cardano is still well below the 26 EMA, 50 EMA and 200 EMA, all of which are declining. The bearish macro direction is confirmed by this alignment. Support levels in that situation typically deteriorate over time rather than increase, particularly when tested frequently.

The issue is further complicated by volume. Around $0.25, there is not a noticeable increase in buying pressure. Rather, the level of activity is comparatively low, suggesting a lack of conviction from more powerful players. Aggressive demand is typically associated with strong support zones, but this is not the case. It becomes vulnerable as a result.

A decisive break at $0.25 could hasten the decline. The price could easily move toward the $0.20 area because there is not much structural support right below it.

So no, $0. 25 is not unbreakable. For the time being, it is holding, but given the state of the market, it appears to be more of a temporary floor than a strong foundation. The likelihood is more in favor of an eventual breakdown than a long-term recovery if volume and trend do not change.

Shiba Inu's troublesome recovery

Now that Shiba Inu has printed three unsuccessful breakout attempts in a row, the bullish narrative is essentially broken rather than just weak. But a local price recovery could hint at something.

Every attempt to push higher has been thwarted at lower levels, which has strengthened rather than reversed the overall downward trend. The pattern is evident, in theory. Each attempt at a breakout stalled and reversed almost instantly rather than continuing upward.

One thing can be inferred from this repeated failure: buyers lack the strength to maintain momentum. The main obstacle in this structure is now the 50 EMA, which appears to be nearly impenetrable at the moment.

There are no clean closes above that level, and prices are still rejected around it. This kind of behavior is typical on trending markets, dynamic resistance continuously drives the asset lower and SHIB is exactly following that script.

The volume profile is what exacerbates the situation. There has been a consistent decrease in trading volume, which indicates that participation is waning. There is only a gradual loss of interest, with neither an increase in demand nor an inflow of fresh capital. Declining volume during a downtrend typically indicates continuation, as opposed to reversal.

But there is more to this. Reduced volume may also indicate that the selling pressure has reached its limit. The issue is that demand must return to critical levels for this to become bullish, and there is currently no indication that this will occur.

SHIB continues to go through a series of lower highs and lower lows from a structural standpoint. Any discussion of recovery is premature until that changes. To even start changing sentiment, the asset would need to recover the 50 EMA and hold above it with significant volume.

For the time being, the conclusion is simple: the bullish argument has been refuted by three unsuccessful breakouts. SHIB is still in a bearish trend, with little room for improvement until both volume and price structure undergo significant changes.