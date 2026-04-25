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    XRP Whale Liquidation: Why $1.69  Is the Critical 'Point of No Return' for a $4 Million Short Position on Hyperliquid

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 25/04/2026 - 4:00
    On-chain data reveals a $4 million XRP short on Hyperliquid nears total liquidation at $1.69, despite profits in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
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    XRP Whale Liquidation: Why $1.69  Is the Critical 'Point of No Return' for a $4 Million Short Position on Hyperliquid
    Cover image via U.Today

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    On Hyperliquid, a critical situation has been recorded in the portfolio of one of the platform's largest players, '0xc30...ba4c9' as per whale tracker by CoinGlass. His bet on a decline in XRP, worth almost $4 million, risks being fully liquidated if the token's price rises to $1.69.

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    At the moment, the whale holds four short positions: BTC, ETH, XRP and TAO, with total leverage of 7.10x. Although the Bitcoin, Ethereum and TAO positions are currently in the green and are generating a combined unrealized profit of about $13,000, the XRP short wipes out that success with a current loss of –$29,050, or –5.10%.

    How XRP short threatens to wipe out a whale's BTC and ETH gains

    Interestingly, the entry price of $1.42 is in the same corridor where XRP is currently trading. Despite this, the Hyperliquid whale got himself trapped by leverage. At the current margin level, the safety cushion is just over 17%, with a position size of $3.99 million, or 2.78 million XRP in equivalent terms.

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    Hyperliquid Whale Tracker '0xc30c..c9', Source: CoinGlass

    The main problem in the portfolio is its imbalance. The XRP short accounts for more than 60% of the total value of all positions, making it the decisive factor for the survival of the entire account. The numbers point to an extremely dangerous position. 

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    Free margin stands at only $10,590, which means only 1.18% of capital can be withdrawn or used for any maneuver.

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    The situation is worsened by the negative performance of recent weeks, with 7-day PnL at –$289,980 and 30-day PnL at –$263,890. This shows that the account holder has already lost a significant part of funds over the past month, while the current room before liquidation at $1.69 is almost exhausted. 

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    With no free funds available, the account holder is effectively deprived of the ability to protect his bet.

    #XRP #XRP News #Hyperliquid #Ripple News
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