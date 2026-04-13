AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Six-Month OI Plunges 96% as Derivatives Market Struggles

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 15:52
    XRP derivatives market fails to show any major recovery since October 2025 amid the prolonged market downturn seen over the past six months.
    Advertisement
    XRP Six-Month OI Plunges 96% as Derivatives Market Struggles
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    XRP’s futures activity has remained substantially low since the massive Oct. 10 crash, when the long volatility stretch actually began.

    While the broader crypto market has continued to face consistent price corrections since the event that sparked a major deleveraging shock, the derivatives market for XRP has continued to show signs of weakness.

    XRP futures open interest drops to around 1.5 billion XRP

    On Monday, April 13, crypto analytics platform Glassnode provided data revealing that XRP’s perpetual futures open interest (OI) has declined by about 96% from October 2025 to the present.

    HOT Stories
    Steve Aoki Liquidates Four-Year SHIB Position in Gemini, XRP ETF Flows Decline 84% as Ethereum Interest Rises, Bitcoin's Long-Term Outlook by Expert Trader Remains Bullish: Morning Crypto Report XRP Facing Extreme Levels of FUD
    Article image
    Source: Glassnode

    The decline came after the major Oct. 10 crash that triggered a massive deleveraging event when XRP perpetual futures open interest suddenly dropped from seven billion XRP to just about two billion XRP in just a few days.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/05/2026 - 21:07
    XRP Rally Fails to Lift Payment Volume as Metric Declines 70%
    ByCaroline Amosun

    While this marked a massive 71% drop in the metric following an unexpected crash, the metric has remained down since the event and has further declined to about 1.5 billion XRP to the present.

    Following the sustained decline, XRP perpetual futures open interest has further dropped by an additional 25%, marking a total decline of 96% in the metric over the last six months.

    Advertisement

    XRP futures traders are still cautious

    Since the momentum around the XRP derivatives market remains extremely weak, the sustained decline in the OI suggests that traders remain cautious.

    As such, investors' interests are yet to return to levels seen before the crash despite multiple short-term price rebounds during this period.

    While the price of XRP has slightly recovered amid brief price rallies, the lack of a corresponding increase in open interest suggests that market participants, especially futures traders, are hesitant to reenter high-leverage positions.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 15:37
    29,900,000 RLUSD Burned by Ripple on Ethereum in Fresh Treasury Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 15:22
    Bitcoin Returned to $1 on This Date 15 Years Ago, Proving Skeptics Wrong
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $200,000 Prize Pool Unlocked! Zoomex Teams Up with Brand Ambassador Emiliano Martínez to Launch EPL Prediction Round 2
    MEXC brand upgrade: Infinite opportunities with 0 fees
    An Open Letter from Gate Founder Dr. Han on 13th Anniversary: Releasing the Power of Transformation Through Cycles
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 15:52
    XRP Six-Month OI Plunges 96% as Derivatives Market Struggles
    XRP XRP Price Prediction XRP Price Analysis
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 15:37
    29,900,000 RLUSD Burned by Ripple on Ethereum in Fresh Treasury Move
    Ripple News RLUSD
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 15:22
    Bitcoin Returned to $1 on This Date 15 Years Ago, Proving Skeptics Wrong
    Bitcoin Bitcoin Price Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all