AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Faces Short-Term Pressure as Death Cross Forms

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 12:44
    XRP death cross is confirmed on hourly chart as bears triggers a correction from $1.50.
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Faces Short-Term Pressure as Death Cross Forms
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    XRP is up against short-term price pressure as a death cross has formed on its technical chart. The development has forced a more than 3.5% price decline in the altcoin, whose weekly gain pushed it past the $1.50 resistance level recently.

    Advertisement

    XRP price slips below $1.50 as market volatility intensifies

    The bearish indicator has triggered short-term effects on the price of the asset. Notably, a death cross forms when a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term average. 

    The formation of a death cross is regarded as a bearish indicator among traders. The signal causes investors to move with caution.

    This development has affected XRP’s price trajectory, reversing the gains made in the last seven days on the crypto market.

    Article image
    XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView

    CoinMarketCap data reveals that XRP currently exchanges hands at $1.46, which represents a 3.57% decrease in the last 24 hours. The price has once again slipped below the critical $1.50 support, which previously sparked bullish hopes among market participants.

    The coin’s trading volume is green and up by 11.38% at $3.18 billion. It is likely that part of the trading engagements include a sell-off, as the broader crypto sector has been gripped by fears of hawkish Federal Reserve signals.

    Additionally, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are adding to the pressure on risk assets like XRP. This suggests that the dip in price is not limited to XRP alone. However, the death cross formation has made the situation more severe for the coin’s price outlook.

    Key XRP support levels to watch amid mixed fundamentals

    XRP traders are currently monitoring the $1.44 price support. If the short-term pressure does not breach this key support, XRP might shake off the bearish signal and rebound to the $1.50 level. However, a dip below it could see XRP’s price slip to $1.40 or even lower.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/19/2026 - 11:09
    Elon Musk Excites Crypto X with 'DogeFather' Meme After Long Pause
    ByYuri Molchan

    Interestingly, before XRP’s death cross formation, traders on Binance were betting aggressively on long positions. There was bullish sentiment among top traders in the XRP space, who were quietly accumulating the asset in anticipation of a rally.

    The trigger, among other things, included regulatory clarity from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulatory body has reclassified XRP and some other crypto assets as commodities, not securities.

    The reclassification clears the way for exchanges to list XRP and could boost the adoption drive in the broader financial space.

    Meanwhile, the XRP Ledger has hit a 13-year milestone, with over 7.7 million active wallets containing XRP. The development signals growing adoption in the ecosystem.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 12:31
    SEC Veteran Clarifies XRP Retail Trading Status During Ripple Case
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 11:38
    XRP Ledger Loses Crucial Three Million Threshold as Price Slides Below $1.50
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Aster Chain Launch: Deﬁning a New Era for Onchain Privacy and Transparency
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 12:44
    XRP Price Faces Short-Term Pressure as Death Cross Forms
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 12:31
    SEC Veteran Clarifies XRP Retail Trading Status During Ripple Case
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 11:38
    XRP Ledger Loses Crucial Three Million Threshold as Price Slides Below $1.50
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all