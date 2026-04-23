XRP Payments Cross 1.7 Million After XRP Price Enters Uptrend

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XRP stabilization could be a question of time, as price action shifts into a short-term recovery structure in addition to the spike in payments volume on the network. XRP is trading in the mid-$1.40 range on the daily chart, forming a string of higher lows off the most recent low at $1.30.

XRP's overall picture

Despite the fact that declining moving averages continue to limit the overall trend, this change implies that selling pressure is lessening. While the 100 and 200 EMAs continue to act as macro barriers, the asset is currently testing short-term resistance around the 50 EMA.

However, the gradual upward push and the compression close to local support point to better market conditions. But volume isn't entirely helpful. Compared to previous selloffs, trading activity has been comparatively low, suggesting that the current move lacks strong conviction. XRP runs the risk of stalling before reaching higher resistance zones around $1.50–$1.55 if volume does not increase on additional upside attempts.

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On-chain metrics offer a more beneficial viewpoint. There has been a discernible increase in network usage, as the number of payments on the XRP Ledger has risen above 1.7 million in recent sessions. Growing utility or speculative activity, both of which can serve as underlying price support, is usually reflected in this increase in transaction activity.

XRP's inability to keep up the demand

In the long run, XRP's success hinges on its capacity to translate this activity into consistent demand. A break above the 50 EMA, with rising volume, may make it possible to retest higher resistance levels. If this isn't done, sideways consolidation will probably continue, with support remaining close to the most recent base.

To put it briefly, XRP is about to enter a transitional stage. The market is no longer overtly pessimistic, but it is also not convincingly bullish. Although increased on-chain activity is encouraging, the price still needs to be confirmed by greater participation and a clear break of important resistance levels.