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    XRP Outperforms Ethereum in Crypto Fund Flows as Institutional Investors Pivot

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 23/03/2026 - 15:29
    XRP upturned its negative streak on the crypto funds market as investors eye a relief rally.
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    XRP Outperforms Ethereum in Crypto Fund Flows as Institutional Investors Pivot
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Ripple-backed coin XRP has ended a three-week outflow from crypto institutional investors. In fact, XRP even surpassed Ethereum (ETH), with weekly inflows reaching $2.91 million.

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    XRP records gains in crypto investment product

    James Butterfill, Head of Research at CoinShares, pointed out that digital asset investment products recorded $230 millon in inflows last week. Of these gains, XRP funds contributed $2.91 million, but Bitcoin (BTC) dominated with $219 million.

    Ethereum, on the other hand, saw outflows reaching $27.5 million, ending a three-week inflows streak. This reversal could stem from rotation out of ETH into Bitcoin amid broader market uncertainty.

    Meanwhile, inflows into XRP products signal renewed commitment from traders and investors. As previously reported by U.Today, XRP is propelled by a strong wave of retail adoption, defying the broader institutional trend.

    For weeks, XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded persistent outflows, suggesting caution from institutional investors. The most recent data showed that the XRP ETFs registered net inflows of only $0.64 million

    The weak inflows imply little accumulation and lower the likelihood of long-term upward trends. The XRP price has already reacted negatively, falling 3.9% over the past week.

    However, with XRP products back to seeing inflows last week, the XRP price quickly jumped 1.8% over the past day. Now, the Ripple-backed coin is trading at $1.42, with a market cap of $87.3 billion.

    Drop in weekly crypto funds

    It is important to note that the net total of $230 million in inflows represents a notable slowdown compared to previous weeks. The market had seen much larger inflows, with a January report showing $2.17 billion weeky inflows.

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    Researcher Butterfill has blamed the current market sentiment on the "hawkish pause" by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed). In the March 2026 FOMC meeting, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged. 

    The agency also revised its inflation forecast higher and signaled fewer rate cuts ahead than previously expected. Their action disappointed markets hoping for dovish signals, leading to risk-off behavior and selling pressure in equities, crypto and related assets.

    Encouragingly, every major region saw net inflows last week. There was no broad-based selling despite geopolitical tensions and the Fed’s hawkish stance.

    The U.S. led, with $153 million in inflows, followed by Germany with $30.2 million and Switzerland with $27.5 million.

    #XRP
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