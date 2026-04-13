XRP Notes Strongest ETF Week Since February

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XRP has just achieved its biggest ETF inflow as institutional demand appears to have returned after its recent price rally, sparking optimism across the crypto market.

The last 24-hour trading session saw all existing XRP funds collectively attract about $9 million in new capital. While this appears relatively low, it is the highest daily inflow recorded since Feb. 6, 2026.

XRP ETFs hit two-month high

According to data from SosoValue, the large single-day inflow, seen on April 10, has driven a stronger weekly report for the XRP ETF ecosystem.

Following the resurgence in institutional demand for the XRP-based investment product, XRP ETFs have recorded $11.75 million in inflows over the past week.

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While this resurgence was preceded by multiple weeks of extremely low performance, this inflow saw XRP record its strongest ETF week since Feb. 6, 2026.

As such, the XRP ETF market has just achieved a two-month high in inflows following the wave of fresh capital poured into the funds at the end of the week.

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The surge in capital intake was mostly fueled by the Bitwise XRP ETF as it continues to dominate the market with larger inflows, compared to its peers.

Further data revealed that the strong inflow seen during the last trading session was fueled by the XRP ETFs offered by Bitwise and Franklin Templeton alone. Other funds remained dormant, recording zero ETF flow for the day.

XRP stalls below $1.35

Despite the recent rally seen during the past weekend, XRP continues to hover below the $1.35 mark, sparking concerns among the XRP community.

Although momentum is currently weak, the surge in institutional demand has fueled a bit of optimism among investors. Market analysts believe that XRP may see a strong rebound soon if institutional demand is fully restored and ETF performance grows stronger.