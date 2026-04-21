XRP Might Not Hit $2 Now Because of This, Will Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hit $50 on Next Run? Ethereum's (ETH) Time to Shine: Crypto Market Review

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After a price drop, XRP is beginning to stabilize, but the current state of affairs around XRP does not support a clear move toward the $2 level anytime soon — especially when you take a look at various momentum indicators like RSI.

XRP's lack of room to grow

The price action has entered a phase of consolidation, remaining above a recently formed local support zone near $1.38 and hovering around the $1.40 range. Instead of signaling the beginning of a significant bullish reversal, this range-bound behavior indicates a brief equilibrium between buyers and sellers.

Structurally speaking, XRP is still below important moving averages, such as the downward-sloping 100-day and 200-day trends. Despite the brief uptick, this maintains the general trend's pessimism. Sellers are still active on upward moves, as evidenced by the recent attempt to push higher's encountering resistance near the $1.50 area.

On the daily time frame, RSI has risen above the neutral zone and is currently getting close to overbought territory. This is significant because it suggests that the recent upward momentum might be too strong. RSI frequently results in either a cooldown phase or a brief pullback, rather than continuation, when it reaches these levels without a significant price breakout.

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Volume data lends credence to this interpretation. Although the initial rebound saw a spike, follow-through buying has not been steady enough to sustain a breakout. Rather, volume has begun to return to normal, which is consistent with the present sideways movement.

In order to realistically aim for $2, XRP would need to reset momentum indicators like RSI to more neutral levels and break above surrounding resistance levels with consistent volume. In the absence of that reset, the likelihood of a rejection rises as the price moves into resistance.

The $2 level is still out of reach in the near future unless the overall trend changes and momentum conditions improve.

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Hyperliquid's growth potential

Compared to most of the altcoin market, Hyperliquid is in a reasonably strong position, but the road to $50 is not as clear-cut as it might initially appear.

With daily volumes still high and a market cap approaching $10 billion, the asset is trading in the low $40 range while retaining strong liquidity and market interest.

Technically speaking, HYPE has moved from its previous correction phase into a distinct recovery structure. With the help of a rising trendline, the chart displays a series of higher lows that have been forming since March. Short-term moving averages have been reclaimed by the price, and it is currently making an effort to stay above them, which usually indicates a persistent buyer presence.

Hyperliquid's strength

The overall trend has not yet completely turned bullish, though, as it is still trading below its previous all-time high of about $59. Resistance is the biggest barrier. The $44-$46 range serves as a short-term ceiling since it has already rejected prices once.

Before making a realistic attempt at $50, it is necessary to break through it with strong volume. In the absence of that, the current move runs the risk of becoming yet another lower high within a broader consolidation structure.

Additionally, momentum indicators advise caution. Although there has been a lot of recent buying pressure, the RSI is moving into higher territory, which may not be sustainable. This raises the likelihood of a sideways consolidation or cooldown prior to the next leg, when paired with recent strong upward movement.

The realistic perspective is contingent. With volume expansion and a clear breakout above resistance, $50 is returned to the table rather quickly. A pullback toward the $38-$40 range, where the trendline support is currently located, is likely to occur if a breakthrough is not made.

Ethereum has to push further

Ethereum is getting close to a turning point, where its midterm trajectory will probably be determined by its next move. ETH's price has begun to form a structured recovery after a protracted downtrend, rising steadily from its recent lows and establishing a series of higher lows. This change implies that buyers are progressively taking back control, but the asset is currently approaching a crucial resistance area that cannot be disregarded.

Ethereum is currently trading slightly below the 100-day EMA, which has served as dynamic resistance during the broader decline. This level serves as a boundary between a potential trend reversal and a corrective bounce, making it more than just a technical marker.

A verified breakout above the 100 EMA would indicate that momentum is robust enough to support additional gains, paving the way for higher resistance levels in the $2,500-$2,700 range.

That possibility is supported by the current pricing structure. ETH is exhibiting steady demand on dips while moving within a short-term rising trendline. Additionally, volume has begun to increase during upward movements, suggesting that participation is resuming. If resistance is broken, momentum indicators such as RSI have room to continue their upward trend without becoming unduly overheated.

Failure at this level, though, quickly alters the situation. The current uptrend runs the risk of collapsing into another lower high within the broader bearish structure if Ethereum is rejected at the 100 EMA once more.

This would probably cause the price to return to the $2,100-$2,200 support area, which is where the most recent trendline started. The recovery effort would be completely invalidated, and downside pressure would return if that support were lost.