AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Might Drop Below $1: Bullish Pattern Invalidated, Risks Rising

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 9:04
    XRP losing any pieces of bullish potential after its key setup was invalidated after an unsuccessful breakout attempt.
    Advertisement
    XRP Might Drop Below $1: Bullish Pattern Invalidated, Risks Rising
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    One of XRP's few bullish structures has just been invalidated, and the way it failed significantly worsens the outlook. The frequent rejection at the 50 EMA is the main problem. XRP made several unsuccessful attempts to reach that level. 

    XRP's reverse action

    This type of pricing behavior indicates low demand. In a true recovery, the market pushes through short-term resistance and creates support above it without hesitation. XRP took the reverse action. After stalling and rejecting, it rolled over.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The short-term bullish setup that was developing through higher lows is essentially invalidated by that failure. The inability to break above the 50 EMA makes the ascending trendline weak support rather than a launchpad for further growth, even though it is still technically intact for the time being. This is more worrisome because of the larger context.

    HOT Stories
    Schiff Claims Banking Lobby Crushed Crypto XRP Needs This Breakout for $2 Run, Bitcoin (BTC) Trendline Shows Price's Future, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hunts for 100 EMA: Crypto Market Review

    XRP not yet strong

    With the 100 and 200 EMAs trending lower and serving as overhead pressure, XRP is still below all major moving averages. There is no way for momentum to change if the 50 EMA is not reclaimed. Rather, rallies are sold rather than prolonged, as the market remains in a bearish regime.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/24/2026 - 13:03
    XRP Eyes End to Five-Month Downtrend With March Price Rebound
    ByCaroline Amosun

    A collapse of the local support zone is currently the immediate threat. If the rising trendline falters, XRP will probably swiftly return to lower levels. In that case, the $1 level becomes a reasonable downside target, due to the lack of structural support between the current price and that psychological threshold, rather than speculation.

    This is a time when investors' expectations need to change. Instead of exhibiting strength, the market is failing at resistance. Instead of reversing, that usually comes before continuing downward. The likelihood of XRP losing the $1 level rises dramatically if it is unable to recover the 50 EMA in the near future, and instead keeps making lower highs. At that point, the conversation moves from correction to a deeper continuation of the trend.

    Advertisement

    XRP is currently not stabilizing. It is weakening following an unsuccessful attempt at recovery, and the distinction is important.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 8:28
    Hashdex Nasdaq ETF Exposes Investors to XRP, Solana and Cardano
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 7:12
    SHIB Burn Rate Rises 1,086% with 23,729,119 SHIB Tokens Destroyed
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 9:04
    XRP Might Drop Below $1: Bullish Pattern Invalidated, Risks Rising
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 8:28
    Hashdex Nasdaq ETF Exposes Investors to XRP, Solana and Cardano
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 26, 2026 - 7:12
    SHIB Burn Rate Rises 1,086% with 23,729,119 SHIB Tokens Destroyed
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all