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    Original U.Today article

    XRP Loses ETF Appeal to Bitcoin in $1.4 Billion Week, Binance Whale Bags Billions of SHIB Amid Asteroid Shiba Surge, Dogecoin Price Turns Green for Doge Day: Morning Crypto Report

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 13:49
    BTC dominates with a $1.1 billion ETF surge as XRP faces outflows. Binance whales favor SHIB safety despite Asteroid Shiba hyper, and Dogecoin signals a Doge Day breakout amid X Payments hype.
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    XRP Loses ETF Appeal to Bitcoin in $1.4 Billion Week, Binance Whale Bags Billions of SHIB Amid Asteroid Shiba Surge, Dogecoin Price Turns Green for Doge Day: Morning Crypto Report
    Cover image via U.Today

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    TL;DR

    • BTC vs. XRP: Bitcoin captured $1.1 billion in weekly inflows, holding above $76,000, while XRP suffered its worst outflows, worth $56 million, as institutions pivot.
    • Shiba Inu coin: Smart money is dodging the "Asteroid Shiba" hype, and Binance whales are moving billions of original SHIB into cold storage for safety.
    • Doge Day vibes: DOGE is consolidating at $0.094. Historical "4/20" patterns suggest a potential rally toward $0.25 if resistance at $0.097 breaks.
    • Crypto Market Outlook: MicroStrategy announces third-biggest Bitcoin purchase ever, while geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz keep BTC volatile.

    XRP fades into background as Bitcoin sees $1.4 billion rally

    Institutional investors are demonstrating a clear shift in priority, according to CoinShares. While the digital asset market recorded a strong $1.4 billion inflow over the week, this capital is being distributed unevenly. Bitcoin emerged as the main beneficiary, while XRP faced a noticeable cooling in interest.

    Amid geopolitical easing and stable U.S. inflation data, investors have returned to accumulation strategies. Bitcoin absorbed $1.116 billion in weekly inflows, allowing it to break out of a two-month plateau and hold above $76,000. This reinforces the thesis that in periods of uncertainty, institutions favor a proven "first-tier" asset.

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    XRP Loses ETF Appeal to Bitcoin in $1.4 Billion Week, Binance Whale Bags Billions of SHIB Amid Asteroid Shiba Surge, Dogecoin Price Turns Green for Doge Day: Morning Crypto Report Breaking: Strategy Announces Third-Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Ever
    Article image
    Volume 282: Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Source: CoinShares

    Against broader optimism, XRP's position appears vulnerable. XRP ETFs saw $56.2 million in outflows over the week, the worst result among major assets. Even compared to Solana and Ethereum, which are showing moderate increases in interest, XRP remains in the red, with $37.2 million in monthly outflows.

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    Notably, most optimism is coming from the U.S., while conservative Switzerland recorded its largest outflow since November at $138 million. European funds appear to have started capital rotation earlier, exiting XRP in favor of more dynamic BTC exposure.

    Current dynamics point to a selective appetite. Investors are no longer buying the entire market at once. The rise in crypto fund AUM to $154.8 billion is being driven by liquidity concentration in Bitcoin, while altcoins like XRP are forced to compete for attention amid declining portfolio share.

    Why Binance whales choose SHIB during Asteroid Shiba pump

    Amid aggressive promotion of the unofficial Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROID) token, whales are choosing the original SHIB. According to Arkham data, the owner of wallet 0x0f8...2024 has begun a series of withdrawals from Binance into cold storage.

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    At present, this address holds over $125,000, with the majority consisting of 38.2 billion SHIB tokens. Transaction history over recent hours confirms a systematic withdrawal from Binance hot wallets.

    Article image
    "0x0f8E4" transfers with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Source: Arkham

    The current hype around Asteroid Shiba lacks fundamental backing. The project is unofficial, and the identities of its creators remain hidden. The price surge, driven by mentions of the Polaris Dawn mission, shows clear characteristics of a pump scheme. The lack of transparency and anonymous structure make the asset highly vulnerable to a liquidity collapse.

    Whale behavior on Binance on April 20 acts as a key signal. Professionals are choosing the reliability of established SHIB over high-risk "space narrative" bets.

    Doge Day 2025: Accumulation at $0.094 signals potential breakout

    Dogecoin traditionally takes a positive tone, but the current market structure appears more mature and technical than speculative. DOGE is currently holding within the $0.089-$0.097 range. Volume profile data shows consolidation around $0.0947 as a strong liquidity node, according to the TradingView volume profile indicator. 

    The market continues to track historical analogies, which often become self-fulfilling in Dogecoin's case. Last year's pattern shows that after April 20, the asset gained 62% over 41 days, reaching $0.25 by mid-May. A more aggressive scenario mirrors the situation two years ago, when DOGE rallied 333% in just 50 days from a similar range.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT price chart on Doge Day 2026. Source: TradingView

    The key trigger remains a breakout above the $0.097 resistance. If buyers sustain pressure, Doge Day 2025 could evolve from a local event into the start of a prolonged rally. Unlike previous cycles driven by social media narratives, the 2025 market is focused on expectations around integration into the X Payments system.

    Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin tests $75,000 amid KelpDAO collapse

    Expectations of a prolonged rally following March gains have met resistance. Escalations around the Strait of Hormuz and the largest DeFi exploit of the year involving Kelp DAO have introduced caution into the market. Bitcoin, despite pulling back from last week's highs of $78,000, is holding above $74,000, supported by institutional demand through ETFs.

    Key checkpoints:

    • Bitcoin (BTC): The upcoming $7.9 billion options expiration on Friday, April 24, has created a zone of instability. The key battle is around $75,000. A hold above this level could trigger a short squeeze toward $85,000. CME trading opened with a 3.8% gap upward between $74,600 and $77,540. Historically, such gaps tend to close within the first days of the week.
    • MicroStrategy: Confirmed the purchase of 34,164 BTC worth $2.54 billion last week. Total holdings now stand at 815,061 BTC, with an average acquisition price of $75,528.
    • Geopolitics and macro: The breakdown of ceasefire efforts led to vessel seizures and oil rising to $88 per barrel. Bitcoin remains correlated with the Nasdaq and reacts negatively to escalation, although declines of 1-2% are considered moderate compared to traditional markets.

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