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    XRP Ledger's Payments Surge Past 1.5 Million Threshold as Institutional Adoption Continues

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 15:02
    XRP saw a surge and crossed the crucial 1.5 million threshold that can create both opportunities and provide bearish volatility.
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    XRP Ledger's Payments Surge Past 1.5 Million Threshold as Institutional Adoption Continues
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    The number of daily payment transactions on the XRP Ledger has recently surpassed 1.5 million, indicating a clear expansion of activity. This milestone supports the idea that XRPL is becoming popular outside of retail speculation, especially in institutional and enterprise-driven use cases. It also shows a consistent rise in network usage.

    XRP's network stabilizes

    The increase in payments coincides with a comparatively steady increase in active users, suggesting that growth is caused by wider network participation rather than isolated spikes. Recent months’ transaction data indicates a steady upward trend, with sporadic spikes indicating spikes in demand rather than transient anomalies. 

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    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Generally speaking, this kind of activity profile is linked to increasing real-world usage, as opposed to purely speculative cycles.

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    It seems that institutional adoption is a major factor in this growth. The recent increase in transaction volume indicates that XRP Ledger’s long-standing positioning as an infrastructure layer for cross-border payments and liquidity solutions is gaining traction. 

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    Increased payment counts are frequently associated with remittance flows, enterprise-level settlement activity and backend integrations, all of which support ongoing network demand.

    XRP's ecosystem grows

    Emerging technologies are also starting to be incorporated into the XRPL ecosystem, especially in the field of autonomous systems. Additionally, AI agents can now use the x402 standard to transact directly on the XRP Ledger. Agents can now execute payments in XRP and RLUSD natively, thanks to this facilitator, adding a new level of automated economic activity.

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    This transition to transactions powered by machines is an example of a structural evolution. XRPL is positioning itself as a platform, where programmable agents can communicate, settle payments and function continuously, rather than depending exclusively on human-initiated transfers. 

    In the short term, XRP’s price structure is still under pressure, reflecting broader market conditions, even though on-chain metrics are improving. The difference between network activity and price action is noteworthy, though. Even though short-term technicals are still unpredictable, sustained growth in payments and adoption may offer a more robust long-term valuation.

    #XRP Ledger #XRP News
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