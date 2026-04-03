AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger's Payments Drop by 70% in 24 Hours: What to Expect Next Week

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 13:09
    XRP is flashing signs as decreasing on-chain activity and a weak technical structure point to continued short-term downside risk.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger's Payments Drop by 70% in 24 Hours: What to Expect Next Week
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Weakening on-chain activity and a precarious price structure are two factors that XRP is dealing with, both of which indicate ongoing short-term pressure.

    XRP Ledger's volumes drop

    The dramatic decrease in XRP Ledger payment volume, which fell by about 70% in just one day, is certainly not contributing to the price performance of the asset. This decline in network activity is indicative of a definite slowdown in transactional demand and usage, which is generally a negative sign for the sustainability of prices. A decline of this size indicates lower network participation, and on-chain metrics frequently serve as a leading indicator.

    Bullish narratives are undermined by lower payment volume, which suggests fewer transfers, lower utility demand and decreasing throughput.

    HOT Stories
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Left Downtrend, Midnight (NIGHT)'s Fundamental Support Is In, What Are Three XRP Factors Needed for Bullish Reversal? Crypto Market Review

    Ranges to look for

    The signal becomes more alarming when paired with the current price trend. Technically speaking, XRP is still in a wider downtrend and is trading around the $1.30 mark. The graphic depicts an unsuccessful attempt to create a short-term ascending structure that has since collapsed. All of the major moving averages are still above the current levels and serve as dynamic resistance, as the price continues to form lower highs. This proves that sellers still control the majority of the market.

    Advertisement

    The $1.38-$1.40 range, where recent attempts to push higher have been thwarted, is currently serving as immediate resistance. Beyond that, a more substantial barrier associated with a higher time frame structure is represented by the $1.60 region.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The $1.25-$1.30 range is being tested frequently on the downside. A deeper retreat toward lower demand zones would probably be the next course of action if this support fails.

    There are no clear reversal signals on momentum indicators. Volume does not suggest accumulation, and RSI is still weak and does not diverge. Rather than aggressive selling, which frequently results in a gradual continuation of the trend, market behavior suggests passive drift lower.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/03/2026 - 11:20
    Elon Musk's X to Take Drastic Measures Against Crypto Scam
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The alignment of declining network activity with a bearish price structure is the main concern for investors. This combination raises the likelihood of additional declines or, at most, ongoing resistance-based consolidation.

    Expectations should be muted over the coming week unless XRP can return to higher levels and demonstrate a rebound in on-chain activity. A bullish breakout is not supported by the current setup, and the decline in ledger usage increases the likelihood of ongoing weakness rather than recovery.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 20:55
    Shiba Inu OI Falls 6% as Price Fails to Recover
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    Solana News Anatoly Yakovenko
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 20:55
    Shiba Inu OI Falls 6% as Price Fails to Recover
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction Coinbase
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 4, 2026 - 15:24
    'Doge Not Concerned With the Bear': Dogecoin Team Reacts to Market Lull
    Dogecoin News Dogecoin
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all