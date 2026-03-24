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    XRP Ledger Explodes 100% in Number of Payments: Are Bears Backing Down?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 11:24
    XRP Ledger actually saw a substantial recovery on the network, which could be a preliminary sign of an upcoming market recovery.
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    XRP Ledger Explodes 100% in Number of Payments: Are Bears Backing Down?
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    XRP is showing early signs of stabilization on the price chart while its underlying network activity is quietly accelerating — an uncommon but important combination.

    XRP's technical breakdown

    From a technical standpoint, XRP has been stuck in a broader downtrend for months, consistently trading below its major moving averages. The 50, 100 and 200 EMAs remain overhead, acting as layered resistance and capping any meaningful upside attempts. However, recent price action suggests a shift in behavior. Instead of sharp rejections and lower lows, XRP is now forming a tighter structure with higher lows, supported by an ascending trendline.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This kind of compression typically indicates that selling pressure is weakening. Price is no longer being aggressively pushed down, and buyers are beginning to absorb supply at progressively higher levels. Still, XRP remains in a neutral-to-bearish structure overall until it can reclaim at least the 50 EMA and break the sequence of lower highs.

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    Is XRP Ledger aiming at recovery?

    XRP Ledger has just recorded a sharp spike in payment activity, with the number of transactions between accounts surging roughly 100% within a 24-hour window. This is not a minor fluctuation; it is a meaningful increase in network usage, signaling renewed inflows and engagement. Spikes like this often reflect either increased utility demand or speculative capital rotating back into the ecosystem.

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    Historically, sustained increases in on-chain activity tend to precede or accompany price recovery phases. They indicate that the asset is being actively used, not just traded, which strengthens the underlying value proposition. However, a single-day spike is not enough to define a trend. What matters is whether this elevated activity persists over time.

    Right now, XRP sits at an intersection between improving fundamentals and still-fragile technicals.

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    If the increase in network activity continues and the price manages to reclaim key resistance levels, the market structure could shift toward a recovery phase. That would likely attract momentum traders and reinforce the inflow narrative.

    If not, the disconnect remains: strong network signals but weak price confirmation. At this stage, XRP is not in a confirmed uptrend, but the conditions for one are starting to build.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
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