XRP Inches Closer to Hourly Golden Cross With Critical Price Level in Sight

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XRP is nearing a golden cross on its hourly chart. The 50 MA has converged with the 200 MA on the hourly chart. The potential of a golden cross is seen with the hourly MA 50 turning upward and might rise above the MA 200 in the upcoming hourly sessions.

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The broader price action is currently that of sideways trading, with XRP approaching a multiyear breakout decision zone. XRP is consolidating below the daily MA 50 at $1.37, with the price now seeking a decisive breakout above this key level.

For most of April, at least for four consecutive occasions, XRP sought to break above the daily MA 50, but buyers could not advance the breakout, with the price stalling underneath it.

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Beyond the daily MA 50 at $1.37, traders are watching the $1.42 to $1.45 range as a key breakout barrier, while a drop below $1.35 to $1.30 would put downside risk back in focus.

XRP awaits crucial breakout

At the time of writing, XRP was up 3.22% in the last 24 hours and up 4.91% weekly. XRP's daily trading volume is up over 62% to $2.89 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

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The XRP price is rising alongside increased volume, while social sentiment has dropped to one of its most bearish levels in two years, a setup that has previously preceded strong rallies.

Santiment observed through its weekly social data that XRP FUD is at its third highest point in the past two years. According to Santiment, this raises the probability of a relief rally as prices move in the opposite direction of the crowd's expectations.

However, the broader derivatives market remains cautious. Glassnode pointed out that after the aggressive deleveraging event in early October 2025, which saw perpetual OI collapse from seven billion to two billion XRP (about 71% drop), XRP positioning has continued to compress. Since then, OI has further declined 25% to 1.5 billion XRP.

This suggests that the market is yet to rebuild speculative exposure, indicating continuing caution among derivatives traders.