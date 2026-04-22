XRP Hits Rare $0 ETF Inflow Milestone Just as Price Breaks $1.45 Barrier

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Despite the fact that XRP's price is showing confident growth, a rare statistical paradox has been recorded in the cryptocurrency ETF market. Having secured its position above the $1.44 level, inflows into spot XRP ETFs in the United States suddenly dropped to $0, according to SoSoValue .

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While major altcoins remain stalled, market leaders are showing extended buying streaks. Ethereum (ETH) recorded +$43.36 million, marking its ninth consecutive day of inflows, while Bitcoin (BTC) added +$11.84 million, its sixth straight day of growth. XRP, however, stands at $0, while its market price increased by 2.24% since yesterday's open.

Decoding the rare $0 inflow day amid a bullish XRP price breakout

Such calm in funds alongside a rising price is a rare occurrence. Typically, an upward trend is accompanied by liquidity inflows, but in XRP's case, the market is facing a different scenario.

After more than $55.39 million was injected into XRP ETFs last week, institutional players may have paused to assess the sustainability of the price above the $1.40 level. Total assets under management in XRP funds have already exceeded $1.07 billion.

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Total XRP Spot ETF Net Inflow, Source: SoSoValue

Yesterday's zero inflow suggests that large players are neither taking profits nor rushing to enter at market levels, waiting instead for a breakout above the key resistance at $1.55.

Despite the recent pause in ETF activity, the news backdrop around XRP remains strongly positive. The final recognition of the asset as a "digital commodity" by regulators SEC and CFTC in March 2026 has created a safe environment for capital.

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