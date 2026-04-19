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    XRP Goes Live on Solana, Shiba Inu Crosses One Trillion Threshold, Bitcoin ETFs Record Biggest Inflows Since January — Top Weekly Crypto News

    By Dan Burgin
    Sun, 19/04/2026 - 22:33
    Crypto news digest: XRP goes live on Solana, SHIB crosses one trillion threshold in outflows, BTC ETFs see biggest inflows since January.
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    XRP Goes Live on Solana, Shiba Inu Crosses One Trillion Threshold, Bitcoin ETFs Record Biggest Inflows Since January — Top Weekly Crypto News
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    XRP goes live on Solana

    The integration, powered by LayerZero and Hex Trust, brings wrapped XRP (wXRP) into Solana's expansive decentralized finance ecosystem.

    The Solana network has integrated XRP, according to a Friday announcement. The integration, which has been in the works for several months, bridges the gap between two of the cryptocurrency industry's most prominent ecosystems.

    The asset has been launched as a wrapped token, designated as wXRP. The Solana Foundation partnered with LayerZero and Hex Trust, two major infrastructure providers, in order to be able to facilitate this massive cross-chain move.

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    The announcement has noted that the XRP Ledger is specifically designed for "fast" and "low-cost" transactions. Now, XRP holders will be able to get exposure to Solana's vast DeFi ecosystem.

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    Bitcoin ETFs back on track with biggest inflows since January

    Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw their strongest weekly inflows since January, pulling in nearly $1 billion as institutional demand accelerates.

    Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their largest weekly inflows since January, signaling a renewed wave of institutional demand, according to data from Farside Investors.

    Total net inflows reached $996 million over the past week, marking the strongest performance since early January, when inflows approached $1.4 billion.

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    The surge was driven by a standout Friday session, which alone brought in $663.9 million, the highest single-day inflow of the week.

    Last week, ETFs saw $411.5 million in inflows on Tuesday and $186 million on Wednesday, followed by a modest $26 million on Thursday. The period began with a $291 million outflow on Monday, making the rebound particularly notable as momentum quickly reversed.

    The strong inflow activity pushed total net assets across spot Bitcoin ETFs above $101 billion by the end of the week. At the same time, trading volumes surged, with daily activity nearing $4.8 billion, reflecting heightened participation from both institutional and retail investors.

    The data suggests that despite recent market uncertainty, capital continues to rotate back into Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles, reinforcing the role of ETFs as a primary entry point for traditional investors.SHIB crosses one trillion threshold in outflows

    SHIB crosses one trillion threshold in outflows

    Shiba Inu is seeing massive exchange outflows, hinting at quiet accumulation despite a still-weak price trend.

    With exchange outflows exceeding one trillion SHIB in a brief amount of time, Shiba Inu is exhibiting a change in on-chain behavior. That is a significant shift in the positioning of large holders, particularly in light of the months-long downtrend and low demand.

    Both exchange inflows and outflows have increased, but outflows are outpacing inflows, according to the data. Net flow is still marginally negative, with total outflows at about 1.24 trillion SHIB and inflows at about 1.13 trillion SHIB.

    At the same time, exchange reserves are still slightly decreasing. Instead of aggressive selling, this combination usually indicates a slow removal of supply from exchanges. However, the price is not responding, at least not yet.

    #XRP #Solana #Shiba Inu
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